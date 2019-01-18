‘Fortnite’ Devs Kick Off 2019 With a Special Invitational: Secret Skirmish

While Fortnite Battle Royale players are busy trying to figure out what’s going on with that weird new ice sphere and all of the recent leaks regarding a new snow event, the team over at Epic Games has been planning something special for their competitive players. To kick off 2019 right, the studio has revealed their brand new ‘Secret Skirmish.’

“We’re breaking into 2019 with a special invitational competition called the Secret Skirmish,” revealed the devs in a new blog post. “Don’t tell anyone, but we’ll be awarding $500,000 in prize money for this 2-day event. This invitational will include top players from each Open Fortnite competition held so far. “

For those planning to stay in this Valentine’s Day, this Skirmish is for you. The team added, “Rumor has it that the event will be held in a classified, undisclosed testing facility on February 14th and 15th. Each match will be transmitted to our official channels. You can expect the same high-powered matches as TwitchCon and PAX, but also expect us to explore additional… operations… during the two days of competition. Keep a close eye on upcoming announcements as we uncover more details for this event.”

The purpose of the new event is in prep for the upcoming Fortnite World Cup that will be going down later this year and allows for some interesting practice for the broadcast team. More details on the Secret Skirmish and the upcoming World Cup will both be revealed at a later date, though for now – we have this new teaser to content ourselves with.

Fortnite is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and select mobile devices. With Season 7 well under way, this is just the beginning of what’s to come for the wildly popular online game.

