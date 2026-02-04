Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sequel Heads Towards Its Finale As Yuji Unveils His True Goal

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo manga! The sequel manga, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, is rushing at full speed toward its finale as the fight between Dabura and Mahoraga continues. While the duel is actually between Yuka Okkotsu and Dabura Karaba, the young sorcerer has the legendary Ten Shadows Style at her disposal. She summoned Mahoraga right after the fight began and forced Dabura to participate in an exorcism ritual with her. Yuka hid inside her shadow as soon as she summoned the legendary Shikigami, forcing Dabura to use the full extent of his abilities. As her battle against Dabura continues, her brother, Tsurugi, is fighting Cross in hopes of saving her.

In the middle of the battle, Yuji Itadori makes his appearance out of the blue and attacks both sides. The series had long confirmed that not only is Yuji alive, but he is also unable to age. Before Yuka’s battle began, the Jujutsu society desperately searched for him everywhere to ask for his support. However, since they couldn’t contact him, they had to choose Yuka as their representative, knowing she had no chance of surviving. Although Yuji returns to the series in Chapter 19, the latest Chapter 20 explains his true goals, and it’s terrifying.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Unveils Yuji Doesn’t Plan on Interfering in The Battle

As soon as he arrived, Yuji not only knocked out a few Simurians but also sorcerers, making it clear he doesn’t plan on choosing a side. He wasn’t even planning to make his presence known, but was confronted by one of the sorcerers. Yuji made it clear that he will only take care of the cursed spirits that leak out of Tokyo and doesn’t plan on helping the Okkotsu siblings in their battles. However, he will clean up their mess if they manage to lose against their opponents. The decades of loneliness, as he was forced to watch his friends grow old and die while time stood still for him, have taken a toll on him. It’s evident that Yuji isn’t the same person he used to be.

Even though he is trying to honor his Sensei’s memory, he forgot that the future Gojo envisioned was one where everyone had surpassed him. Gojo always dreamed of changing the Jujutsu society and wanted Yuji to carry on in the future without him. However, the Jujutsu world that Gojo wanted to create never happened. Sorcerers kept getting weaker, and the Jujutsu society still pushed children into life-threatening battles, taking their youth away, which he despised. Just like Gojo, Yuji said he didn’t matter anymore and proceeded to kill the cursed spirits, standing alone at the top.

