Fortnite Changing Game's Most Controversial Skin

Fortnite is making changes to the game's most controversial skin. In the popular and free-to-play battle royale game, there's a seemingly endless amount of skins, and that's because skins are the game's biggest moneymaker, other than maybe the Battle Pass. One of the game's most popular skins are the custom superhero skins, which players love to make all white or all black as it gives them a tactical advantage, or at least this is what other players have accused the skins of doing. And it looks like Epic Games agrees because it's making changes to the skins.

It's been revealed that after the v15.30 update players will no longer be able to make their custom superhero skins either all black or all white. We previously knew Epic Games was working on a fix, but we didn't know when a fix would drop, but now we know it will come alongside v15.30. That said, it's unclear how this change will be implemented and if it will be the only change, but at the moment, it's the only change that's been revealed.

🚨Boundless [Superhero] Set Changes🚨 You will no longer be able to have white/white or black/black color combinations when selecting your primary and secondary colors. pic.twitter.com/N46LkSKXpg — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 28, 2021

For those that don't know: the accusations lodged against the all white and all black skins were that they reduce visibility, giving players rocking the skins an unfair advantage, which in turn was making the game pay-to-win. Of course, whether these accusations were justified, is up for debate.

