SypherPK Thinks Fortnite Chapter 2 Will End With Season 5

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 kicked-off back in December, and it could be the last one for this chapter, if SypherPK is correct. In a new YouTube video, the streamer revealed his thoughts on the future of the battle royale, and his belief that things are building to a new restart point. It might be a bit too early for that to be the case, as the game's Chapter 1 map lasted for 10 seasons. However, SypherPK does not believe that will be the case for this Chapter, as it would take two more years before Fortnite reached that same point.

"Chapter 1 – the old map – took about 24 months to complete. Chapter 2, on the other hand, is already on 18 months. If we go through with all the rest of the seasons until X, we will basically be in this chapter until 2023," said Sypher. "So imagine from now until 2023, we're still playing on the same map, with the same rivers, and the same structure. I feel like that's a very long time. It could make things boring without having a full, fresh reset."

It's a lot of fun to speculate about what the future might hold, but fans should take this theory with a grain of salt. It's entirely possible that the current chapter won't last a full 10 seasons, but that doesn't necessarily mean that this season would be the final one, either. No one outside of Epic Games would know for certain, and it seems that the developer has the game's future well-planned out.

Regardless of what the company has planned next, it seems that the game's narrative is heading in some interesting directions. Chapter 2 Season 5 has been focused on the greatest hunters throughout the multiverse, with Agent Jonesy recruiting hunters such as Din Djarin, Kratos, Master Chief, Predator, and the T-800. Rumors have also pointed to Tomb Raider's Lara Croft appearing before the season's end. What will come after is anyone's guess!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you think Chapter 3 will follow Chapter 2 Season 5 in Fortnite? What have you thought of this season, thus far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!