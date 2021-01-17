Fortnite Leak Spoils a Couple of Big Upcoming Surprises

✖

A new Fortnite leak has spoiled a couple of big upcoming surprises Epic Games seems to have in the works for players of the free-to-play PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile battle royale game. Epic Games rarely surprises players with content because all of it leaks ahead of time as said content is worked on, courtesy of the game's files. And that's exactly what's happened again.

Picking through the files of the game's recent update, dataminer FNBRUnreleased noticed that both Ballers and Hoverboards, two vehicles not currently in the game, have been updated, which suggests work is being done to them, and of course this, in turn, suggests they are returning sometime in the near future.

Ballers and Hoverboard have been also updated! We may see them making a return soon — FNBRUnreleased (@FNBRUnreleased) January 13, 2021

In addition to Ballers and Hoverboards, Epic Games also updated the files of Golf Carts, another fan-favorite vehicle we haven't seen in a while. Again, does this mean Golf Carts are returning? Not necessarily, but it's also unclear why else these specific files are being updated.

It looks like Fortnite might be adding back the Golf Cart! pic.twitter.com/VkANO1tG9l — FNBRUnreleased (@FNBRUnreleased) January 13, 2021

For now, the leaks above leave a lot of room for speculation. While the evidence suggests all three of these vehicles are returning, the files don't indicate when they will return. If work is truly being done to them to get them back and live in the game, then you'd assume their return is sooner rather than later, but for now, this is just speculation. And if they do return, let's hope it's not with fuel.

