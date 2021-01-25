Fortnite Reveals Vi, Fortnite Crew's February Skin

✖

Fortnite developer Epic Games has officially revealed the contents available to Fortnite Crew subscribers at the beginning of February. The new skin is Vi, who is described as "the Fox Clan’s last hope." This is largely in line with the deleted teasers from this past weekend, though there is perhaps more yet to be revealed. In case you somehow missed it, Fortnite Crew's current pack includes a Green Arrow skin inspired by The CW's Arrow.

Fortnite Crew, if you are not familiar, is a monthly subscription service that Fortnite offers in addition to all of its normal item shop odds and ends. It was first revealed back in November of last year, costs $11.99 per month, and subscribers receive a full Crew Pack for the month which includes a special Back Bling and Pickaxe themed appropriately to the month's skin. Additionally, Fortnite Crew grants 1,000 V-Bucks per month and access to the current Battle Pass.

You can check out what Vi looks like below:

A cunning new warrior on a race against time approaches the Island. Vi arrives exclusively for Fortnite Crew members on February 1. Learn more: https://t.co/rYjF0L5TF4 pic.twitter.com/PTZxbsS6n0 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 25, 2021

The new Vi skin is set to arrive as part of the new Fortnite Crew Pack on January 31st at 7PM ET/4PM PT. Fortnite itself is in the midst of Chapter 2 - Season 5 after a world-shaking Galactus live event at the end of the last season. The game itself is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody's playing Chapter 2 - Season 5 on an iPhone right now. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is currently ongoing on the other platforms, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think of the new Fortnite Crew skin? Have you subscribed to Fortnite Crew? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!