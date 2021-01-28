New Fortnite Death Map Reveals Locations You Want to Avoid

✖

A new Fortnite heat map reveals the locations of the map where the most deaths happen, and thus the parts of the map you may want to avoid unless you have a stacked inventory or are looking for encounters. The death heat map comes the way of "Lucas7yoshi," a prominent Fortnite dataminer and leaker who generated the heat map based on a sample size of 50,000 deaths. Of course, the limited sample size means the heat map is far from definitive, but it does give you a good idea of hotly-contested areas of the map.

As would expect, the bigger locations are where the most death occurs, with Salty Towers being responsible for more deaths than any other location on the map. Meanwhile, the map more or less confirms only sweats drop at Coral Castle.

Below, you can check out the heat map for yourself, courtesy of Lucas7Yoshi. Again, it's not definitive, but it's findings make sense if you've played any appreciable amount of the game.

a better death heatmap larger sample size of 50k~ deaths and a improved(?) heatmap generation v15.00 and later pic.twitter.com/VbqxuEewHP — Lucas7yoshi - Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) January 26, 2021

Epic Games doesn't divulge player data en masse, which makes definitive heat maps impossible. That said, you won't find many with more data points than this one, making this one of the best death heat maps yet. Despite this, it may still not be fully reflective of the lobbies you're playing in due to SBMM.

Fortnite is available, for free, via the PS4, PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and mobile devices. For more coverage on the free-to-play and popular battle royale game -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, and all of the latest leaks -- click here or check out some of the relevant links below: