Fortnite Leak Reveals Assassin’s Creed Collab Release Date

A new leak has seemingly revealed when Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed series will finally be crossing over with Fortnite. Within the past month, we’ve heard a number of different rumors stating that Assassin’s Creed will be the next major video game franchise to make its way into Epic’s popular battle royale shooter. And while both Epic and Ubisoft haven’t confirmed that this collab is even happening just yet, it sounds like we should hear more in the very near future.

According to Fortnite insider Zatheo (via @Nanxss), the Assassin’s Creed should finally be coming to the battle royale game later this week on Thursday, April 8. Prior to this time, content creators that often work with Epic on Fortnite will be receiving the Assassin’s Creed skins ahead of time to show off to fans. This pre-release showing should end up taking place tomorrow on April 5, which means that the coming day should at long last prove that this collaboration is real.

D'après @Nanxss, les créateurs de contenu vont recevoir l'ensemble d'Eivor Varinsdottir dès demain avant l'arrivée en boutique, le 8 Avril pic.twitter.com/UgCcFcxirj — Zatheo (@zatheo_) April 4, 2022

As for the items that will be coming to Fortnite that are based on Assassin’s Creed, it remains to be seen what specifically will be hitting the Item Shop. One of the character skins that is said to be appearing is that of Eivor Varinsdottir, who is the protagonist from the most recent entry in the series, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Previously, though, other leaks have indicated that Ezio Auditore, the main character from Assassin’s Creed 2, will also be heading to Fortnite. Whether or not both Ezio and Eivor will roll out this week is something that we aren’t sure of.

While the character skin for Eivor might be the thing that most Fortnite fans look to grab with this release, a number of other items associated with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla should also be up for grabs. Fortnite insider Shiina recently noted on Twitter that a new Pickaxe, Glider, and Back Bling item tied to Valhalla should also be launching alongside Eivor. What these accessories will actually look like though is something we still don’t know.

Are you looking forward to this Assassin’s Creed collaboration finally coming to Fortnite? And will you look to pick up these new character skins for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.