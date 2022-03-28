Fortnite Rumor Teases Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Collab

A new rumor associated with Fortnite has teased that Epic’s popular battle royale shooter will soon be crossing over with Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Just a couple of weeks back, we had already heard that Ubisoft might soon be bringing some skins to Fortnite that were associated with Assassin’s Creed. However, Valhalla was not the entry in the series that was thought to be tied to this collab. Based on some new information that has now come about, though, it looks like this crossover could be deeper than previously anticipated.

According to a Fortnite insider by the name NotPalo, Eivor, who is the main protagonist from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, is set to get a character skin in the battle royale game soon. NatPalo said that this information comes by way of a source that has previously fed them details related to Fortnite that later turned out to be accurate. As such, it seems like there’s a good chance that this scoop involving Valhalla will prove to be true as well.

RUMOR: Eivor Varinsdottir from Assassin's Creed will be added to the game soon!



This information comes from @NotPaloleaks, who received this information from sources that "have been correct in the past". 👀 pic.twitter.com/JnsmUFAohy — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 28, 2022

Speaking more about the release plans for Eivor, NotPalo went on to say that Eivor is set to come to the Fortnite Item Shop this week on Thursday, March 31st. However, they won’t be the only character from the series released at this time. In addition, Ezio Auditore, the protagonist most well-known from Assassin’s Creed 2, will also be releasing alongside Eivor. Previously, the Fortnite skin for Ezio leaked in a major way, but the skin itself hasn’t become available to buy. Based on this rumor, though, it sounds like that should soon be changing.

Of course, if Epic makes this announcement for Fortnite official in the coming days, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop.

Are you planning to pick up these new Assassin’s Creed skins in Fortnite for yourself if they do come to the game? Let me know either down in the comments or you can message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.