Fortnite Leak Reveals Plans for Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Skins

Chapter 2, Season 6 of Fortnite is officially in full swing, the latest in an awesome string of creative milestones for the battle royale shooter. The game has become famous for its eclectic and ever-evolving approach to its lore, including having crossovers and cameos with a number of franchises and popular figures. A series of newly-leaked documents, which have been released as a result of the ongoing court case between Epic Games and Apple, shed light on some of the other crossovers that have been considered for the game. Part of the presentation reveals plans from Fortnite to include a major "pop star" concert in game, with a later graphic revealing that Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga were both considered as options.

While this doesn't necessarily mean that we'll soon see either pop star within the world of Fortnite (the document, which appears to date back to June of last year, forecast Ariana's concert in October and Gaga's in December), the fact that Epic was considering or pursuing those opportunities could mean that either concert takes place at a later date. The presentation is filled with additional possible crossovers that have yet to come to pass, including Samus, Naruto, LeBron James, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Escape from New York's Snake Plissken, Die Hard's John McClane, and The Bride from Kill Bill.

If either concert were to come to pass — and come with an accompanying in-game cosmetic skin inspired by their popstar — it would be the latest in a string of Fortnite-approved concerts. Marshmello and Travis Scott previously did mind-boggling in-game concerts in years past, and the game's Party Royale feature has included video performances from Steve Aoki, deadmau5, Diplo, Jordan Fisher, and Noah Cyrus.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.