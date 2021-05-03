The Rock Finally Could be Coming to Fortnite

✖

It looks like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could finally be getting his own skin in Epic Games' ever-popular battle royale shooter Fortnite. Although this information hasn't been confirmed by Epic itself just yet, some newly leaked documents from the video game creator have indicated that the former WWE Champion should be making his way into the game at some point soon.

The source for this leak comes as a result of the ongoing court case between Apple and Epic Games. Hearings for the procedure starter earlier today, and in the process, a private presentation from Epic that dates back to June of last year ended up being made public. Within the presentation, it was said that The Rock is planned to join Fortnite as part of the game's ongoing Icon series. Although the skin was said to have already been out by now--it was planned to release in the first quarter of 2021--this timetable seems to have changed internally over at Epic.

The notion that The Rock could be joining Fortnite is something that we have actually been hearing about for quite some time. All the way back in November of last year, The Rock himself teased that a Fortnite skin based on his likeness was already in the works. Since that time, nothing further has been announced by Epic or The Rock, but some others have theorized that the notable actor is somehow involved with Season 6, which is transpiring right now.

While The Rock coming to Fortnite would surely be a big deal on its own, this leak has also indicated that there are other major things happening with the shooter as well. Some of those details include the addition of Samus Aran from Nintendo's Metroid series to go along with the inclusion of Naruto from the titular anime franchise. If you would like to check out the full details of the leak, you can find it all right here.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Assuming this major leak ends up being accurate, we should learn more about The Rock's addition to the game in the near future, so stay tuned.