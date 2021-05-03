Fortnite Leak Reveals Nintendo's Samus Aran Skin

✖

PlayStation and Xbox exclusive characters have appeared as skins in Fortnite over the last year, and now it seems that a Nintendo skin will as well: Samus Aran! The Apple and Epic Games court case began today, and an in-house presentation related to Fortnite was made public, as a result. The presentation mostly covers things that happened over the last year, including several skins added to the game. These include multiple guest characters that have been made available, such as Master Chief and Kratos. However, it also revealed several upcoming skins, including Samus Aran, the protagonist of the Metroid series!

The document was shared by The Verge and can be found right here. An image of Samus from the document can be found on page 58. It's impossible to say for certain when the character might appear in Fortnite, but it's possible Samus is being held until closer to the release of Metroid Prime 4 on Nintendo Switch. That game does not currently have a release date, and there hasn't been much in the way of new information in some time. Still, it would make a great way to promote the game!

It's been nearly four years since Metroid: Samus Returns released on Nintendo 3DS, so fans are naturally hungry for new content related to the series. It's hard to say whether or not the Fortnite crossover might appeal to them, but the move makes a lot of sense for Nintendo. While Samus has a dedicated fanbase, the Metroid games haven't historically sold as well as some of Nintendo's other franchises. Given the sheer size of Fortnite's player base, a Samus Aran appearance could introduce a lot of newcomers to the series.

As with Kratos and Master Chief, the Samus Aran skin will presumably be playable in all versions of Fortnite. Unfortunately, it's all just conjecture ahead of an official reveal. For now, fans will just have to wait for word from Epic Games and Nintendo.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited by the prospect of Samus Aran in Fortnite? Do you think it might sell more copies of Metroid Prime 4? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!