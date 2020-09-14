Fortnite Adds Star Wars X-Wing Glider

✖

Fortnite is once again returning to the Star Wars well with the addition of a new Vanguard Squadron X-wing Glider today. Though it is available to purchase right now, folks looking to get a little more bang for their buck can actually go and pre-order Star Wars: Squadrons, the upcoming starfighting video game, on the Epic Games Store to receive the special Star Wars glider for themselves as an added bonus.

You can take a look at what the new glider looks like below:

Take on anything the Island has to throw at you with the trusty Vanguard Squadron X-wing Glider. Available in the Shop now! pic.twitter.com/rUyYul4A1S — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 14, 2020

📣 PILOTS WANTED 📣 Buy #StarWarsSquadrons on the Epic Games Store and receive the Vanguard Squadron X-wing Glider in Fortnite!https://t.co/3bHoaY5Sor pic.twitter.com/ICQufN8tB8 — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) September 14, 2020

According to the pre-order page for Star Wars: Squadron on the Epic Games Store, this bonus will be available all the way up to October 1st -- which makes sense as the new video game launches on October 2nd. What makes a little less sense is that this bonus is available through October 1, 2021, actually. So, anyone that purchases Star Wars: Squadrons on the Epic Games Store can earn themselves a new glider until a year after the game releases.

Fortnite is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody's playing Chapter 2 - Season 4 on an iPhone right now. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 is currently ongoing. Star Wars: Squadrons , on the other hand, is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 2nd. It has also revealed that it will be on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, though details on that are scarce at the moment. It will cost $39.99 and feature both a single-player campaign and multiplayer. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

