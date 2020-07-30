New Star Wars Game Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

✖

The new Star Wars game is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X. More specifically, Star Wars: Squadron, the latest Star Wars game since Jedi: Fallen Order will release on PS5 and Xbox Series X, however, there's some bad news for those who upgrade to the next-gen console. While the game will be available on both PS5 and Xbox Series X, these versions of the game will not feature any upgrades. In other words, they will be just like the PS4 and Xbox One versions.

The news comes way of Ian S. Frazier, the game's creative director, who doesn't divulge a reason. Fortunately for future PS5 and Xbox gamers, Frazier doesn't shut the door completely on the idea of bringing the game to the next-gen consoles in next-gen fashion. In fact, if the game becomes very popular, it's safe to assume EA would do something with it for PS5 and Xbox Series X beyond just dumping the current-gen version onto it, but for now, this is just speculation.

Star Wars: Squadron is set to release worldwide on October 2 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. And whenever the PS5 and Xbox Series X release, presumably sometime in November, it will be available via these machines as well. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official pitch from EA itself:

"Master the art of starfighter combat in the authentic piloting experience Star Wars: Squadrons. Buckle up and feel the adrenaline of first-person multiplayer space dogfights alongside your squadron. Pilots who enlist will step into the cockpits of starfighters from both the New Republic and Imperial fleets and fight in strategic 5 vs. 5 space battles. Modify your starfighter and adjust the composition of your squadron to suit varying playstyles and crush the opposition. Pilots will triumph as a team and complete tactical objectives across known and never-before-seen battlefields, including the gas giant of Yavin Prime and the shattered moon of Galitan."

