Watch the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Fortnite Event

Today, after a slight delay, Fortnite’s new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker event went down at Risky Reels, and apparently there was so much hype and anticipation for it that the game’s servers overloaded, hence why it started 10 minutes late. As a result, Epic Games has announced it’s giving away the Tie Whisper Glider to everyone, for free. Previously you had to be present at the event to see it, but to apologize for the delay and for the servers preventing many players from seeing the event live, Epic Games is simply giving the glider to everyone.

As Epic Games teased prior to the event, JJ Abrams showed up, in dramatic Star Wars fashion, alongside Geoff Keighley, the host and creator of the Game Awards after a special Star Wars battle commenced in-game. And that’s about it. The pair talked on a makeshift stage, asked players to emote, and made tons of scripted jokes. And then the new exclusive clip of the new Star Wars movie played, in-game. Compared to previous events, this one was pretty light on spectacle. However, if you’re a Star Wars fan, I’m sure you didn’t mind as you destroyed stuff with lightsabers and Star Wars ship flew overhead. Anyway, you can watch the entire event for yourself below, courtesy of Top5Gaming:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wow! Unprecedented demand to get into Fortnite. We had to delay until 2:10 PM ET to let in more players. Thanks for your patience, as a thank you, everyone will get the glider! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 14, 2019

Since the event concluded, a new skin for the game has leaked, and it’s none other than Kylo Ren. There’s no word when the skin will go live in the store, but you can check it out right here.

Fortnite is available for the aforementioned platforms. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the free-to-play battle royale game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What did you think of the event? Did it live up to the hype?