‘Fortnite’ State of Development Update Comments on Ranked Play

Epic Games shared a new state of development update on Fortnite’s competitive scene that addressed ranked play, though it looks as though a traditional ranked system isn’t planned for Fortnite.

Suggestions for a ranked ladder or similar system in Fortnite have been tossed around in the community for a while now with players speculating on how a ranked feature would be implemented and when it might be added. Epic Games has undoubtedly heard these suggestions and included a section about ranked games in its second half of a Competitive Fortnite State of Development, though the developer said it views the game’s current competitive system which revolves around frequent in-game tournaments as an evolution of a typical ranked experience.

“The in-game tournament system is an evolution of the traditional ranked system, striving to enhance the best elements of ranked play,” Epic Games said. “Focused windows of competition allow us to better celebrate the performances of competitors, promote community activity around the events, and create the highest quality matches possible at all skill levels. We’ll be exploring rotating or staggered tournament schedules in the future to include more players.”

The fact that Epic Games sees the tournament rotations as Fortnite’s version of a ranked system doesn’t fully shoot down the idea that a more traditional version of ranked will be added at some point, but it does temper expectations for such a feature. Even if they do want that expected ranked system that’s found in other games where players’ ranks are measured by scores that rise and fall and push them into different tiers, players seem to have no problem competing in these in-game tournaments in the meantime. Elsewhere in its development update, Epic Games said the North American and European Winter Royale tournaments saw a combined 9.2 million players competing during the event’s two-day qualifying session. Even more players will be able to participate in these types of events in the future, according to Epic Games who foreshadowed the staggered tournament schedules.

More details on the state of Fortnite’s competitive scene as well as the upcoming Fortnite World Cup event are coming soon, Epic Games said.