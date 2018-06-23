Fortnite Store Update Adds New ‘Pop Lock’ Emote

It’s Friday. And to celebrate the pending weekend, Epic Games has released a brand-new Fortnite emote via the game’s latest store update.

Dubbed “Pop Lock,” the new emote is of Epic quality — purple — meaning it will cost you 800 hard-earned V-Bucks to bust it out.

Tear up the dance floor with the new Pop Lock Emote. Available now! pic.twitter.com/hRjxx8EtBQ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 23, 2018

As for the rest of the store update, the new ‘Sky Stalker’ legendary skin returns, which will please many fans, as it appears to be one of the most well-received new skins this season. ‘Sky Stalker’s’ complimentary Harvesting Tool, Propeller Axe, is also back.

Here’s a rundown of the entire store: Pop Lock (emote, 800), Sky Stalker (skin, 2000), Propeller Axe (harvesting tool, 800), Highland Warrior (skin, 1200), Wiggle (emote, 500), Cloud Strike (glider, 1,200), Plunja (harvesting tool, 800), and Scarlet Defender (skin, 800).

As always, the Internet’s reaction to the latest store update, has been, well, classic Internet, which is to unpredictably mixed:

Naturally, most of the Internet’s reaction doesn’t involve the new emote at all, but rather is mostly just people asking for old llamas back, for another round of Skull Trooper (though requests for Power Chord are growing), shotgun nerfs, and demanding that Epic Games not make any changes to building. But, you already knew that.

Personally, I like the new emote, but it doesn’t feel very special or distinct from some previous emotes. In my humble opinion, the vanilla emote is still king, and Orange Justice is still queen. The latter is perfect for pre-game lobby dancing, and the former is perfect to break out when you win. Oh, and shout out to Star Power too.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and iOS. It is also slated to arrive on Android sometime this summer, though when exactly hasn’t been divulged.