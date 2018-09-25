‘Fortnite’ Streamer Ninja Claps Back at Camper Accusers

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins rose to fame for his Fortnite skills and streaming forte over on Twitch, but with so many followers also comes those that are waiting to see the Ninja Tower crumble. When the streamer was accused of camping – a means of play that situates a player safely while they wait for enemy players to come to them – Ninja had one simple response back.

Now “camping” is a sound strategy in some games, especially for those FPS fans that favor playing the role of Sniper. Snipers are supposed to camp, that’s their job. You want to roam the map, switch out your loadout, that’s how it is. That being said, there are a lot of times when “camping” is used less as a strategy and more for those that play a scared game. Shooting is hard, we get it.

But instead of getting angry when Ninja’s followers began berating him for over-utilizing this strategy in a match of Epic Games’ hit Battle Royale title, he simply replied in a cheeky, oh-so-Ninja manner:

Ninja plays it cool by referencing a popular meme after winning that delectable Victory Royale. Looking proud and satisfied, the young streamer looked directly at the camera and let his win speak for itself. His strategy didn’t even need him to shoot, he just let that deadly blue storm do the work for him and honestly – the old adage is true: Work smarter not harder.

But let’s be real here, Ninja isn’t going to care if a handful of people call out his means of play. The dude is riding high on the streaming train right now, making millions and millions of dollars, numerous media appearances, and livin’ that good life with his wife. If people want to be mad at how he achieves that, we’re going to call it a hunch by saying he’s probably not that bothered by it.

Or maybe he stays up late at night thinking about it, who is to know really?

Anyway, Ninja won his billionth Fortnite match, Season 5 is coming to a close, and Season 6 is almost here. If you want to catch up on all things Battle Royale, you can check out our Community Hub right here.