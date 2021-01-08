New Fortnite Skin Accused of Being Pay-to-Win

✖

One of the skins that has been added to Fortnite in recent months is starting to frustrate many players. So much so, in fact, that some are starting to see it as having a distinct competitive advantage and are calling for it to either be removed from the game or somehow nerfed.

This source of contention amongst the Fortnite community centers around the superhero skin that was previously added in Season 4 and has recently made a return. The skin allows players to create their own designs and color schemes which is where the problem begins. Some have discovered that if they create a skin that is entirely decked out in black, they’re then able to hide in certain corners of the map without being seen. Essentially, whereas most skins in the game stand out relatively well compared to the background, this superhero costume can be utilized as camouflage.

Many Fortnite fans over on Reddit are in agreement that something about the skin needs to be changed. While some have insulted those who would opt to use the skin in this manner to begin with, others have provided simple feedback on what they think should be done to alter it. “They should just give it a white outline or something simple like that,” one user suggested. It sounds like a simple change but it’s one that could honestly work.

As of now, Epic Games hasn’t announced that it will be taking any action to nerf this skin, but alterations will likely be coming soon. There have been skins in the past that have been accused by fans of providing a competitive advantage and Epic later would alter them in later patches. The same will likely happen here but it remains to be seen how long it will take until a new hotfix arrives.

Until that time, Fortnite Season 5 continues to roll right along and has this week even brought about some unlikely additions such as Bigfoot. If you'd like to keep up with all of our future coverage on the game, you can do so by following this page.

So do you think that the superhero skin in Fortnite needs to be fixed? Let me know down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12 if you'd like to talk more.