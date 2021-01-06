Fortnite Season 5: How to Find Bigfoot

✖

Big Foot is roaming the map as an NPC in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 but the creature is quite difficult for players to find. This season introduced the concept of NPCs that are not adversarial, and instead give players tasks to accomplish or items to purchase. Unlike some of this season's other NPCs, Big Foot does not spawn in the same place each time, and he travels on foot, making him every bit as elusive as his namesake. Players have had a very difficult time tracking him down, as a result. That said, there are steps that players can take in order to make him easier to find.

Fortnite players can increase their chances of tracking down Big Foot by first locating Bunker Jonesy. Unlike Big Foot, Bunker Jonesy has just two possible spawn locations, towards the bottom of the game's map. Once found, players can pay Bunker Jonesy 100 Gold Bars to mark Big Foot's location on the map. Since Big Foot moves around, this won't be a perfect solution, but it will give players an idea of the overall area.

Some Fortnite players just want to find Big Foot in order to finish locating all of this season's NPCs, while others are looking for the creature for a different reason. Players that manage to locate Big Foot will be able to purchase Zero Point Fish from him. When consumed, the fish heal 15 HP, and allow players to teleport short distances for a short period, similar to the way that Zero Point Crystals work. Whether or not that item is worth the amount of effort will vary for each player!

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 has a theme featuring the greatest hunters in the multiverse. The season began with an appearance by The Mandalorian's Din Djarin, and the character was quickly joined by God of War's Kratos, and Halo's Master Chief. It remains to be seen whether or not any other famous hunters will be added throughout, but this season is already proving to be quite compelling!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you had any luck locating Big Foot in Fortnite? What do you think of this season's NPCs? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!