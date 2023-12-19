Leaks Claim Lego Fortnite is Getting Massive Ninjago Crossover

Lego Fortnite has burst onto the scene as one of the most surprising releases of the year. While we've known for months that Fortnite and Lego were going to launch a collaboration, nobody quite knew that it was going to result in a brand-new game mode for Fortnite that reminds players of open-world sandbox games like Minecraft. However, Lego Fortnite has more than impressed with its freeform building and crafting, making for an excellent way for families to hop into the game. With these being a Fortnite property, many were waiting to hear about future crossovers. Fortunately, a new leak seems to confirm the next set of content players will be getting in Lego Fortnite as the mode (and base Fortnite) is looking at a big Ninjago collab in the near future.

Lego Fortnite x Ninjago Crossover Leak

The Fortnite X Ninjago collaboration will have a lot of content in the 'LEGO Fortnite' game mode! 🔥



The LEGO mode will have Ninjago buildings and enemies/bosses such as General Vex, Blizzard Archers, and Blizzard Sword Masters👀



This leak comes from ShiinaBR and Egyptian_Leaker on Twitter. Shiina, in particular, has become one of the biggest names in Fortnite leaks over the last few years. That doesn't mean you shouldn't have a healthy dose of skepticism surrounding these leaks, but they are much more likely to be true than most other Twitter users trying to get into the Fortnite leaker game.

Essentially, the leak claims that Fortnite and Ninjago are set to have some type of crossover relatively soon. However, it's not just the base game that's getting Ninjago content. Lego Fortnite will also be getting new Ninjago items. Shiina says this includes "Ninjago buildings and enemies/bosses such as General Vex, Blizzard Archers, and Blizzard Sword Masters." Considering how popular the Survival side of Lego Fortnite has become, this would be an excellent update for the game mode.

If this leak turns out to be true, players will relatively soon get access to all kinds of new enemies to fight and buildings to construct. Importantly, Shiina doesn't mention anything in terms of new skins. However, in the comments cheekily says "We'll see" when asked if Lego Fortnite will get Ninjago skins. With how much money Epic makes on Fortnite skins, it would be incredibly surprising to see them not add them to Lego Fortnite as well. They've already been doing so with new skin drops like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, so there's no real reason why they wouldn't do the same with Ninjago when that crossover comes along.

Lego Ninjago Video Games

This is far from the first time Lego's successful Ninjago franchise has been in a video game. Lego Battles: Ninjago was first released in 2011. That same year, the franchise was added to the MMO Lego Universe, and 2012 brought a new mobile game called Rise of the Snakes to accompany the first season of the franchise's TV series. In 2014, Lego also released Lego Ninjago Rebooted and Lego Ninjago: Nindroids.

Since then, the series has had several other mobile and app games, though The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game might be the most high-profile the franchise has ever received. Of course, it's also been included in several of Lego's other games like Lego Dimensions over the years. It's safe to say that Ninjago is one of Lego's best-performing franchises, so seeing it pop up in Lego Fortnite makes a ton of sense.