LEGO Fortnite Updates Stack Sizes and Food in Response to Feedback

Lego Fortnite has burst onto the scene this month, quickly becoming a fan-favorite for developer Epic Games. One of three new game modes in the popular battle royale, Lego Fortnite is Epic's take on the family-friendly fun in open-world sandboxes like Minecraft. Of course, with the game being so new, there are bound to be issues that players have noticed while jumping into the action. Fortunately, Epic is listening to the community, and thanks to fan feedback, we're getting a few big changes to the game mode that should make for a much better gameplay experience.

Lego Fortnite Stack Size and Food Update

With today's update, we've increased the stack size of many items from 30 to 50 and arrows from 30 to 80! 😀 pic.twitter.com/w9gcZq0R8n — LEGOFN_Status (@LEGOFN_Status) December 19, 2023

Today's Lego Fortnite update includes several updates that players have been asking about over the last few days. One of the more notable changes is that the team has increased the stack size from 30 to 50 for many items. This makes it much easier to manage your inventory, letting you get into the action more often. Epic has also increased the stack size of arrows from 30 to 80, making it much easier for you to carry plenty of ammo on you for fights against the AI without taking up precious space.

On top of that, the new update has made food much more helpful. Previously, eating wasn't restoring much health, making it hard to stay alive in the rough conditions of Survival mode. Now, you should notice that eating food boosts your health quite a bit, making survival a bit easier.

The final major bug fix has to do with an issue that was causing players to lose items when transitioning between aboveground and belowground. Now, you should be able to take everything with you, making for a much more player-friendly experience. Of course, this is just the first of what is likely to be several updates in Lego Fortnite. The team has quite a few fixes in the works, along with brand-new content.

Lego Fortnite Ninjago Crossover

Fortnite is the king of the crossover, so it's no surprise to hear that Lego Fortnite will likely get its fair share of collaboration content. We've already seen the team introduce new Lego skins, including the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle crossover that also came to base Fortnite. However, it sounds like the developers at Epic is going much further in the future.

Recent leaks claim that Fortnite is getting a big Ninjago crossover in the near future. Included in this crossover will supposedly be a chunk of new content for Lego Fortnite. This isn't simply a new skin drop. Instead, the leaks say that the game mode will get Ninjago buildings and bosses like General Vex.

Lego Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms.