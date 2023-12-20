Zack Snyder Wants to Make a Fortnite Movie

Zack Snyder is interested in bringing Fortnite to the big screen. Fortnite is one of the biggest entertainment properties on the planet which is interesting when you consider the fact it's just one big mish-mash of other IPs. Epic Games has created something really unique and special with the game which started as a sort of tower defense game and then evolved into a battle royale. Fortnite then evolved into being much more than that with custom game modes and new experienced created by Epic itself such as Fortnite Festival and LEGO Fortnite. It's a very unique experience and one that has grown to be like nothing else on the market.

It has captured the hearts of tens of millions of people, including Justice League and Rebel Moon director Zack Snyder. The director has been very vocal about his Fortnite obsession this year. When asked in a recent interview with Etalk about whether he'd wanna make a Fortnite movie, Snyder expressed his ambitions. The director stated "Of course!" and to never say never to such a prospect. He went on to note that he wanted to make Rebel Moon skins in Fortnite, but that never came to be.

"I really wanted to make some Fortnite skins for the movie [Rebel Moon], first of all, just like, as the most obviously basic involvement," Snyder said. "But yeah, look, Fortnite is an amazing world, and it is an amazing distraction for me. But it's really cool, and the alchemy that they've created there is really unique. When I started playing it, I thought I knew what it was, and then it was something entirely different."

A Fortnite movie seems like something that would be a total cash cow. We're expecting a Minecraft movie in the next couple of years, something that has literally no story, so anything is possible. A Fortnite movie, however, has a bit more potential since Epic Games has been telling a story across all of its seasons for years now and even included major superstars such as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the game's narrative. Whether we could ever see that expand into a film via animation or live-action is a mystery, but at least Snyder seems eager to do it. Given his experience in telling large scale stories with multiple big iconic characters like Batman and Superman, it seems like he'd be one of the most fitting people for the job.