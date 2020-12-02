Fortnite Reveals Season 5 Trailers, Battle Pass, and Mandalorian Skin

✖

Epic Games has revealed a new story trailer for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. This season's theme is Zero Point, and it will see "the greatest hunters across all realities" recruited to save the island. As previously rumored, The Mandalorian will be one of these hunters, alongside six original characters created specifically for this season. The new season will see these hunters tasked with completing bounties in order to prevent anyone from leaving the island. In addition to these hunters, more characters will be added throughout the season, though Epic Games is currently keeping quiet on which characters fans can expect to see.

The story trailer from Epic Games can be found embedded below.

Naturally, The Mandalorian is accompanied by Grogu (formerly known as The Child). According to the trailer, Mando was the first hunter hired by Agent Jones, but not the last. In addition to the story trailer, a trailer for the game's new Battle Pass has been revealed. The trailer introduces the new Hunters, who have been recruited by Agent Jones. The game's Season 5 Battle Pass will cost 950 V-Bucks, and players will have the opportunity to earn up to 1500 by playing. The trailer can be found embedded below.

It will be interesting to see whether or not this season will add additional hunters from franchises besides the world of Star Wars! While Mando makes a lot of sense for this season's theme, there are a lot of other characters from various IPs that could work well. While the Marvel Comics crossover just ended, characters like Punisher and Kraven the Hunter seem like they would be a perfect fit!

All in all, this seems like a very promising new season for Fortnite! Time will tell whether or not it will be able to live-up to the bar set by Chapter 2 Season 4, but it certainly seems like hype is high following that battle with Galactus. For now, fans will just have to see if the game can deliver.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you happy to see The Mandalorian content in Fortnite? Do you plan on getting the skin in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!