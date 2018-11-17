‘Fortnite’ Tender-Defender Concept Skin From 8-Year Old Fan Reportedly Coming to the Game

For one 8-year old Fortnite, dreams really do come true – at least in this instance where his fan-made Tender Defender skin is making its way to the popular battle royale game.

It all began when one Redditor uploaded his 8-year old son’s request to have a Chicken Trooper skin to the game and immediately, that request went viral. That was back in September. Now fast forward to two months later and it seems that Epic Games has taken that fan-driven dream seriously, because if the below screenshot from the Watchtower in Lonely Lodge is any indication, players may have just found his hideout.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At first, it may have looked like wishful thinking, but a recent datamine also showed the skin “Tender__Defender” hidden away in the game’s files, apparently ready to release. In that same datamine, a Chicken glider and complementary pickaxe was also found.

The best indicator though that the full set is coming? The Redditor that made the concept design a reality has came forward stating that Epic Games approached them asking for permission to use the design. So is it officially confirmed? Well, no, but the signs are all there and honestly? It’s kind of adorable if his full concept comes to life – especially at such a young age.

Unfortunately we don’t know exactly when the alleged new skin will be here or even what it will look like in its final stage (though a leak is shown below), but it is pretty awesome that one simple post from a dad really brought the community together to make it so.

Just got the animnp ! 😀 pic.twitter.com/P7c8mx0mtL — Llama Leaks (@Llama_Leaks) November 14, 2018

Fortnite is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices.

What do you think about the “Chicken Defender” skin potentially making its way into the game for real? Do you have any ideas of your own that you would like to see make their way into the game? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you think about the latest happenings in the Fortnite community.