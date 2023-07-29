Fortnite Teases Another Terminator Crossover

Fortnite appears to be gearing up for another new Terminator skin in the Item Shop with Epic Games sharing a teaser this week that indicated Arnold Schwarzenegger's T-800 skin isn't far away. This tease of course follows a leak shared not long before it wherein a user shared images of the skin itself and other related cosmetics which are also expected to be added to the Item Shop. A release date for the new Fortnite skins hasn't been set yet, but if teasers like the one from Friday are already dropping, the full release should be coming up soon.

The Terminator teaser showed only a fiery silhouette of what's presumed to be Schwarzenegger's character, the original T-800 Terminator. The big, red, iconic eye should be a dead giveaway alongside the "future" references in the text, but even if that's not convincing enough, Studio Canal is credited in the image which is the company that currently owns the rights to the Terminator franchise.

The unknown future rolls towards us… pic.twitter.com/X0RiAckVcr — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 28, 2023

Detective work aside, this is definitely another Terminator crossover, and it's not even the first one that the game's gotten. Back in 2021, two new Fortnite skins were added when Epic Games unveiled the T-800 and Sarah Connor skins. That version of the T-800 was the metallic no-skin one like we see in the Terminator movies whenever the machines drop their human disguises, so it looks like Epic Games is finally getting around to adding what's essentially the Schwarzenegger skin.

Back when those two Fortnite skins were first released, Sarah Connor's skin cost 1,800 V-Bucks while the T-800 one was priced at 1,500 V-Bucks, so the new Terminator one should fall somewhere around that. The leaks indicated that there would be at least two more cosmetics associated with this drop: the "Skynet Llama" back bling and the "HK-Aerial" glider. The HK-Aerial, for context, was the name of one of Skynet's many machines in its arsenal. There's no telling how much those will cost right now, but there'll almost certainly be a bundle released that'll give players all of this at once if they're planning on picking up all the new Fortnite skins anyway.