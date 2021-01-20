New Fortnite Portal Seems to Hint at a Terminator Crossover

✖

Alongside officially bringing the Predator into Fortnite today, the latest update for the popular free-to-play battle royale game from Epic Games includes a new portal that could possibly hint at some kind of Terminator franchise crossover. At this point, between the Marvel characters, DC characters, the God of War himself, and everything else that's been added in the past, it feels like just about anything is possible.

Essentially, the reason folks are associating the new portal with the Terminator franchise is the image within it, which you can check out below. It looks suspiciously like a scene specifically from Terminator 2: Judgment Day, and given that Fortnite just added Predator, '80s sci-fi and genre fare all seem up for grabs. Terminator fits safely within that realm, and we already know that the franchise is more than willing to appear in video games.

Fortnite itself is in the midst of Chapter 2 - Season 5 after a world-shaking Galactus live event at the end of the last season. The game is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody's playing Chapter 2 - Season 5 on an iPhone right now. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is currently ongoing on the other platforms, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

