✖

One of the most popular events in the history of Fortnite was one that allowed players to take control of Thanos, the big baddie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thanos only appeared in Fortnite in a limited capacity, however, meaning that once the event involving him ran its course, he could no longer be used in-game. Luckily, over three years after that initial Thanos event took place, Epic Games is now giving players the option to snag the Mad Titan in a permanent fashion.

As of next week on June 26, Fortnite will be bringing back Thanos as a skin that you can purchase in the Item Shop. Thanos will, of course, come wielding the Infinity Gauntlet and will have a look similar to what was seen from the character in Avengers: Endgame. In addition, players will also be able to equip Thanos with a set of Back Bling that also resembles the Infinity Gauntlet.

The Universe required correction. Compete in the Thanos Cup for a chance to earn the Thanos Outfit and Infinity Gauntlet Back Bling inspired by Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame ahead of its release in the Item Shop! More info: https://t.co/nkxTEr2YLP — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 18, 2021

As it has done with other skin releases of this type, though, Epic Games will be giving players the chance to obtain Thanos in Fortnite a bit early. Next week on June 21, Fortnite will see the addition of the Thanos Cup. This tournament will allow you and one other partner to compete in a series of ten games over the course of three hours to earn as many points as possible. If you end up being one of the top-performing teams in a given region, Epic will then reward you with this Thanos skin and his accompanying Back Bling ahead of its official launch. And even if you don't win the grand prize, all players who accrue at least 8 points will be rewarded with a Thanos-themed spray.

If you're looking to take part in the Thanos Cup for yourself, the event should be live next Monday across all of Fortnite's platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. The skin itself will also hit the Item Shop on these same platforms next Saturday starting at 8pm EST.

Are you going to look to pick up this new Thanos skin for yourself in Fortnite? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.