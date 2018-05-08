Fortnite Avengers: Infinity War Thanos Event Now Live, Full Patch Notes Here

Finally the Fortnite meets Avengers: Infinity War patch is here and you can wield the Infinity Gauntlet while playing as Thanos! In a mashup that many of us thought was a rumor at best is finally here and for a limited time players of the record-breaking battle royale title can harness their inner philosophical villain in-game! It’s easy to get into the mode, easy as 1-2-snap, but it’s only available for a limited time!

According to Epic Games, “Drop in Solo as you hunt for and fight over the Infinity Gauntlet. The first to equip the Gauntlet will transform into the mighty Thanos and wield the Gauntlet’s power! You will need some serious firepower to take down Thanos. Only Rare, Epic and Legendary weapons appear in this Limited Time Mashup.”

But the power of Thanos isn’t the only thing that’s new in Fornite. Check out the full patch notes below to learn more about the HackSAW and other changes to both Battle Royale and Save the World!

Battle Royale

Limited Time Mashup: Infinity Gauntlet

Take down Thanos, equip the Gauntlet and claim Victory!

Mashup Details Early in the match, a meteor will land in the storm safe zone, delivering the Infinity Gauntlet. Any player who uses the Infinity Gauntlet will transform into Thanos. If Thanos is eliminated, the Gauntlet will fall to the ground, free for the taking. If it sits unused for too long, it will disappear until another meteor appears. Last player standing will be the victor!

Thanos Details Ability 1 – A mighty punch that knocks enemies back and destroys structures. Ability 2 – Thanos flies towards the ground, hitting an area for knockback and damage. Ability 3 – Harness the energy of the Power stone to fire a blast that deals damage over time. Ability 4 – A super-jump that can vault Thanos over all but the largest obstructions. Thanos has both shields and health. When he eliminates another player, his shields regenerate. His health never regenerates. Thanos doesn’t take fall damage. Thanos does not build, use weapons or things like launch pads. He has no need for such petty human devices.

Storm + Map Maximum match length is roughly 15 minutes. The match will start with the storm circle already closing in over the island. The storm does more damage than normal, ticking for 5% health during the first circle and 10% for the rest of the game.

Loot Only Rare, Epic & Legendary weapons will be spawned. Increased chances of treasure chests spawning from 50-70% to 80-90%. Increased chances of ammo boxes spawning from 65-80% to 85-95%. Floor Loot spawns nearly 100% of the time. Launchpad spawn likelihood greatly increased. Harvesting resources doubled. Resources found in loot increased from 30 to 60. Chug Jug, Port-A-Fort, Boogie Bomb, Slurp Juice, Bush, and Remote Explosives drop rate increased. Regular Grenade, Shield & Bandage drop rate lowered.



Gameplay/Other Changes

Gameplay

Increased the likelihood of the final circle ending near the outer areas of the map by 25%. Improve the variety of ending scenarios to outside the central region of the map.



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that allowed Sprays to camouflage Remote Explosives, Clingers, and Damage Traps.

Fixed building preview not being rotatable when overlapping an existing building while using a controller.

Fixed soccer game effects not playing when scoring.

Fixed a couple of issues that caused the player camera to position itself under the water in Loot Lake.

Fixed the collision on the tire stacks so players will bounce when walking into them again.

Fixed a hole in Dusty Divot that players could get stuck in.

Fixed an area where players were able to hide under the terrain and damage players from below.

Fixed an issue that caused Turbo Building to not work properly if the player was holding down the build button before switching to build mode.

Fixed a chest at the prison that would be empty upon opening it.

UI

You can now join the party of players that are already in a match. Party members in-match will appear holographic in the lobby and will give you time and player count updates.

Season 4 topics added to the in-game Battle Pass FAQ.

Bug Fixes

Removed the loading screen that was displayed when transitioning from the starting island to the Battle Bus.

Fixed the minimap briefly showing the wrong location after being eliminated.

Fixed an issue that caused some icons on the UI to misalign after switching in and out of build mode.

Audio

Lowered the volume of Hop Rocks.

Lowered the volume of the Valor Glider.

Weapons + Items

Bug Fixes

Jump Pad health bars will now update properly when damaged.

Fixed an issue that made it difficult to pick up items that were dropped behind the tires in a Port-A-Fort.

The Port-A-Fort can no longer destroy the meteor in Dusty Divot.

Art + Animation

Emotes now perform better on different characters (hands will connect, legs won’t be over-extended, etc.).

Bug Fixes

Updated the Banner image for Battle Pass tier 69 to now be correct image.

Fixed an issue that caused the Royale Flags Back Bling to stretch when previewing it in the Locker.

Fixed an issue causing character’s helmets to sometimes float above their heads.

Fixed distant characters not animating properly if they had never been rendered before.

Fixed characters popping between levels of detail when more than one character was around the same distance away.

Mobile and Replay

Performance

Improved overall frame rate when many characters are visible by optimizing movement and update rates.

Delayed triggering the “Game Over” HUD, which caused a hitch on death.

Optimized Spray Paint contrails.

Optimized content in frontend lobby map.

Added more logging to get more info on hard-to-reproduce hitches.

Bug Fixes

Fixed hitching caused by audio log spam.

Reduced backend system logging that may have impacted performance.

Improved async loading time during level streaming by fixing an issue where shrubbery was trying to load but had no mesh.

Replay

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that prevented Replays from saving.

Mobile

Temporarily disabled new autorun functionality due to some unintentional actions occurring when using it.

Bug Fixes

Optimized memory on mobile to address out-of-memory crashes.

Save the World

Weapon + Items

HackSAW is now in the Weekly Store (available Wednesday, May 9 at 8pm ET).

A light machine gun variant with a moderate rate of fire, mild recoil, a long reload time, and excellent ammo efficiency.

Heroes

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where ‘Shadow Stance’ was not being triggered by ‘Throwing Stars’ or ‘Dragon Slash’ damage.

Fixed a tooltip issue with ‘Lefty and Righty’ on the abilities tab menu.

‘Dragon Slash’ should no longer consume Energy when being cancelled by switching weapons.

Missions + Systems

Bug Fixes

Storm Chests and Salvage the Drone missions no longer grant an item cache. These missions cannot drop functional item caches but would appear to drop one that could not be redeemed.



UI/Animation/Audio

Increased the frost look of Husks which have been damaged by an ice weapon, to better differentiate them from Husks which are Ice Elemental based.

Bug Fixes

Lowered the brightness of the glowing elements on Neon Glow weapons.

Fixed an issue that kept crosshairs of Neon Glow and VinderTech Sniper Rifles from rendering at low resolution settings.

Fixed an issue where water splashes caused by a Rocket Launcher faced the incorrect direction.

Bug Fixes