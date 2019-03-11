‘Fortnite’ Adding New Hamster Ball Vehicle Soon

Epic Games is adding a new vehicle to Fortnite after vaulting the X-4 Stormwring and Shopping Cart vehicles at the start of Season 8.

More specifically, Epic Games is adding a new vehicle called “The Baller” to the popular battle royale game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The news comes way of the in-game message of the day, which teases that the vehicle is coming soon, or in other words, probably with the next update.

“Round and round we go,” reads a description that accompanies the message. “Roll through the competition with the newest vehicle, The Baller.”

COMING SOON Round and Round We Go “Roll through the competition with the newest vehicle, The Baller!” pic.twitter.com/GMSviWvCUG — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) March 11, 2019

As you may know, previously leaked assets (via FortniteIntel) had made reference to a “HamsterBall,” but they were written off by many who never thought Epic Games would add a hamster ball to the game. But here we are.

Interestingly, said assets made reference to a charging/fueling mechanism, suggesting that the vehicle can only be used for a limited time before it’s unusable or needs to recharge.

It’s also possible the charging feature is in reference to the weapon that is strapped on the side of the ball, and appears to be a way for players to shoot clingers at other players.

Whatever the case, what looks like charging stations have been added to the map recently, so there’s a good chance they will involve this new vehicle.

As mentioned above, there’s no word when the vehicle will be added, but it will presumably go live with the game’s next update on March 12.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more coverage on the popular battle royale game, click here.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!