Fortnite Reveals Black Panther Skin in Dramatic New Trailer

Epic Games has released a new teaser trailer for Fortnite, revealing new Marvel skins that are now available in the game: Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Taskmaster. The Royalty and Warriors Pack is currently up for sale in the game's store. The trailer for the pack features King T'Challa addressing a crowd of characters from the worlds of Fortnite and Marvel, as the combined characters give a Wakandan salute. It's a fitting tribute for the Black Panther, particularly in the wake of actor Chadwick Boseman's passing. Longtime fans of the character should be quite happy to have the opportunity to finally play as the hero!

The teaser for the pack can be found embedded in the Tweet below.

The rightful king of Wakanda has come to the Island. Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Taskmaster arrive in the @Marvel Royalty & Warriors Pack! Grab the Pack in the Shop now. pic.twitter.com/qmaPtgZsII — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 22, 2020

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 focused on the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe, offering players the opportunity to snag a number of skins, including Iron Man, Mystique, Thor, and Groot. The season came to a dramatic conclusion following a confrontation with Galactus, but it seems that fans of Fortnite can expect to see some additional Marvel content released!

The panther statue that appears in the trailer above resulted in some interesting moments among players, following Boseman's passing. A number of players visited the location in order to pay their respects to the actor that portrayed T'Challa in the Marvel Studios films, opting not to fight with one another in the location.

Given the popularity of the Black Panther, it seems like a safe bet that the skin will quickly become quite common to see in the game! T'Challa was one of the most high-profile Marvel characters missing from Fortnite, but it seems that has finally been rectified! Of course, Captain Marvel also has a strong fan following, and Taskmaster has significantly grown in popularity, as well. All in all, this seems like a great day for Marvel and Fortnite fans!

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

