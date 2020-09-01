Fortnite Fans Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman at the Game's Black Panther Statue

✖

The Fortnite map now has a Black Panther statue, and fans are visiting the site to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, following the actor's passing last weekend. The statue, known as Panther's Prowl, is one of several Marvel monuments added to the map since last week's Season 4 update. It can be found near Misty Meadows. In tribute to the actor, many fans are snapping pictures with the statue, and Reddit user TheRazoredEdge shared a video of two players refusing to fight near it. Given the impact Boseman's death seems to have had on people around the world, it certainly seems like a nice way for some to honor his passing.

Boseman's death was announced Friday night. The actor's passing from colon cancer took many by surprise, and has inspired fans to look for ways to share their appreciation. Small memorials such as these in Fortnite show the impact Boseman had. The actor portrayed the Black Panther across four films: Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Over the last few days, several of Boseman's Marvel Studios co-stars have paid tribute to the actor, and ABC aired Black Panther commercial-free on Sunday, alongside a special about Boseman.

Fortnite Season 4 has already brought a number of skins and locations based on Marvel characters, but there has not been an official announcement regarding a Black Panther skin. Leaks seem to indicate the skin will arrive in the game soon; given the popularity of the character and film, it will likely be a matter of time before the skin is added.

According to Epic Games, the statue's presence in Fortnite was planned prior to Boseman's passing. In addition to the Panther statue, several other Marvel-inspired locations have appeared on the Fortnite map, including Dr. Doom's Domain. A recent hotfix also added coding for a location called the "Ant Manor," which has not been officially announced, as of this writing.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.