Fortnite Announces Travis Scott Skin, In-Game Shows, and More

Epic Games today officially announced that Travis Scott will be featured in Fortnite as part of a series of in-game shows in an upcoming event called "Astronomical." In addition to the various in-game shows planned for later this week, Scott will also be joining Fortnite's Icon Series, which basically means that yes, all of those Travis Scott leaks over the past couple months were real. "Astronomical is an other-worldly experience inspired by Cactus Jack’s creations," Epic Games states as part of the announcement, "built from the ground up in Fortnite."

More specifically, Fortnite will play host to five in-game shows featuring the world premiere of a brand-new track from Scott from April 23rd through April 25th. Doors open to the event space 30 minutes prior to the in-game shows, and while it sounds like there won't be any arbitrary limit to attendance, Epic Games recommends arriving early to find a nice spot.

Here are the upcoming dates for Fortnite's in-game Astronomical shows, according to Epic Games:

4/23 - The Americas - 7PM EDT

4/24 - EU & ME - 10AM EDT

4/25 - Asia & Oceania - 12AM EDT

4/25 - EU & ME - 11AM EDT

4/25 - The Americas - 6PM EDT

Scott's addition to the Icon Series comes with outfits, emotes, and more -- starting tomorrow, April 21st. (If you're somehow not familiar, the "Icon Series" is a cosmetics line that basically collaborates with specific celebrities, and Tyler "Ninja" Blevins was the first in line.) There will also be specific Astronomical Challenges that same day, which can unlock further gear. Additionally, players that attend any of the aforementioned Astronomical events will earn an Astroworld Cyclone Glider as well as two loading screens simply for showing up.

Keep scrolling to check out all of the new images of Fortnite's collaboration with Travis Scott! Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is currently available within the video game. Notably, it was recently announced that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 would be extended to June, with Chapter 2 Season 3 now set to launch on June 4th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.