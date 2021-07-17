Fortnite Leaker Reveals Next Update Is Adding a Long-Awaited Feature

✖

With the next Fortnite update, Epic Games is reportedly adding a long-awaited feature players on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and mobile have been begging for, more or less, since release. The report comes the way of prominent Fortnite leaker and dataminer, HypeX, who first relayed word the feature was being implemented back in June, before following this claim up today, noting it was coming with the game's next update.

Taking to Twitter, HypeX quote-tweeted a tweet from June 23 that claimed that Epic Games was working on a setting that would allow players to automatically place item types in the slot they want. In other words, every shotgun you pick up could be programmed to take the second slot. The feature is internally referred to as a "Preferred Slot Item Type," and after lengthy amount of time in development, it's apparently finally releasing with the game's next update.

"Epic is most likely working on a setting to automatically place items types in the slot that you want, for example when you pick up a shotgun it'll automatically place it in slot #3 or whichever you want," said HypeX at the time. "A 'Preferred Slot Item Type' feature is being worked on since 17.00!"

You heard it here first & only 👀 This feature is coming next update! https://t.co/SxlqzmPCFa — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 16, 2021

In the past, HypeX has proven reliable and reputable on numerous occasions. That said, this doesn't change the fact that everything here needs to be taken with a grain of salt. None of this information is official, and it's all subject to change.

As always, Epic Games is remaining silent on this report and the speculation surrounding it. It rarely comments on leaks, so we don't anticipate this changing, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever it has to say. In the meantime, for more coverage on the popular and free-to-play battle royale game -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, and all of the latest leaks -- click here. As for when the next update will be released, we don't know, but it should be soon.