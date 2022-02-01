Fortnite‘s battle royale island officially has a new point of interest as of today’s patch, v19.20. In addition to several other updates and changes with the new patch, Covert Cavern has been added in the mountains north of Camp Cuddle, and it is described as a high-tech location with many materials to harvest from its facilities — including, but not limited to, a Mythic version of the Stinger SMG.

In addition to the new location, Epic Games has unvaulted the Heavy Shotgun in a new variation. It’s now got a longer range and requires more accuracy thanks to being a single-slug shot. The new version of the Heavy Shotgun can be found on the ground, in chests, and from supply drops in all rarities. The patch notes do, er, note that it cannot currently pierce through targets, which is a bug that will be fixed at a later date.

As of the new update, players can also start unlocking masks for the Haven Battle Pass outfit. In order to do that, players will first need to grab Feathers from chests to then spend them in the “Haven’s Masks” bit of the Battle Pass tab. Each mask also has a specific quest that players will need to do in order to unlock them like, for example, catching fish, foraging, or gliding.

You can check out the bulleted patch notes for Fortnite Battyle Royale v19.20 below:

FORECAST UPDATE

Tornado and lightning weather events have been added to Team Rumble!

COMPETITIVE NOTES

The Mythic Stinger SMG is not included in competitive playlists. The Heavy Shotgun is included immediately, however.

While most new/unvaulted items are given an evaluation period in the wild before being added to competitive playlists, we’ve made an exception with the Heavy Shotgun, as the new Heavy Shotgun was made with higher-skill play in-mind.

As our heads-up stated last week, Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters now have 20 shots instead of 80 in competitive playlists. This lower count is to encourage more strategic decisions about when to use the item, while retaining the item’s usefulness as a powerful mobility tool.

MAJOR BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue involving the visual indicator for using a Reboot Van appearing at a greater distance than the sound could be heard.

Fixed an issue involving matches sometimes not being recorded during a tournament session and the points earned in those matches becoming lost.

Fixed an issue involving Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters dropping from eliminated players with a full stock of uses even if it didn’t have a full stock before the player was eliminated.

As noted above, Fortnite‘s new patch, v19.20, is now available. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Flipped is currently available and, more generally, the popular free-to-play battle royale video game is currently available on most major platforms in its latest form save for the iOS version. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

