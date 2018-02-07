Fortnite Releases Valentine’s Patch Notes with a Crossbow and New Skins

Valentine’s Day is coming early to Fortnite with a special update releasing on Feb. 8 complete with a new crossbow and themed skins.

The new skins that are seen above will be reserved for the Battle Royale mode, but the crossbow will be available for both modes albeit a bit later for Save the World players. The crossbow in Fortnite is a weapon that encourages stealth and precision instead of blowing things to bits with a rocket launcher and can be found through floor loot as well as in treasure chests. Players also won’t have to worry about running out of ammo when using the crossbow since it’s an unlimited resource weapon.

As for the Save the World mode, several Valentine’s Day-themed quests will be added within the next week. The patch also comes with various changes for both the Battle Royale mode as well as Save the World, but it’s relatively light compared to most updates, the full list of changes for both modes found below.

BATTLE ROYALE

General

The Shooting Test #1 Limited-Time Mode has been switched to Solo only. Known Issue: The Shooting Test does not save progression for stats or challenges. Shotgun headshot damage increased to 200% (was 150%). Scoped Assault Rifle is now 100% accurate when zoomed in. Scoped Assault Rifle no longer has damage fall-off.

Bug Fixes Players will no longer slide off rooftops. Fix for Item Shop panels disappearing after completing a V-buck purchase through the Store Tab. Fix for collision inconsistencies in certain basement corners. Fixed a hole in the terrain south of Retail Row.



Audio

Removed harsh high-frequency sound from the Chomp Jr pickaxe.

Weapons

Crossbow This weapon fires Arrows, which are an unlimited ammo type. Found from floor loot and treasure chests. This weapon comes in both Rare and Epic variants.



SAVE THE WORLD

General

Bug Fixes Trophies will now properly be awarded to PS4 players



