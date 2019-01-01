‘Fortnite’ Streamer Ninja Breaks His Silence After Massive Floss Failure In New York

This ain’t it, Chief. When Tyler “Ninja” Blevins – famed Fortnite streamer – tried to get the audience to do the popular Floss dance from the game, the attempt fell flatter than Ninja when he gets ‘stream sniped.’ After the flub went viral, the streaming sensation took to his Twitter to acknowledge that his plans didn’t quite go the way he expected them to:

Word of advice Dont try to get 1 million New Yorkers to dance in the rain on new years. Trust me. — Ninja (@Ninja) January 1, 2019

“Dont try to get 1 million New Yorkers to dance in the rain on new years,” he jokingly warned in his latest status. “Trust me.” For those that may not know, Flossing is one of the in-game emotes for the battle royale experience that takes dances and pop culture references and brings them in the title for a more social experience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s a dance that has taken over the real world in both commercials and every day life thanks to Fortnite, so it’s not surprising that Ninja would try to connect with the crowd via Flossing front and center during the New Year’s Eve celebration.

If only it had actually worked out.

As we mentioned in our previous post in an attempt to be fair, it was cold, rainy, and majorly packed. Plus, a lot of people – despite Fortnite’s impressive player count – have no freaking clue what Flossing even is. The attempt – and the hilariously miserable failure – was so perfectly accurate for 2018 though so even though it didn’t go quite the way Ninja planned, it was an oddly appropriate way to end the year.

With so much wild success during his rapid climb to fandom, it will be interesting to see what 2019 brings for both Ninja and gaming alike. What do you hope to see from the new year? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!