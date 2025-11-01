Fortnite’s The Simpsons Season, Battle Pass & Changes Explained

Fortnite has increasingly leaned into other iconic IP, with one of the best expansions to date bringing the world of The Simpsons into the wildly popular sandbox shooter. Launching November 1 as the concluding Mini-Chapter of Chapter 6, Season 4, The Simspons expansion will transform the Fortnite Island into a cel-shaded recreation of Springfield. Players will be able to unlock the Battle Pass in-game using 950 V-Bucks, fully opening up options for players.

While this is far from the first time an iconic character from another franchise has become playable in the game (with The Simpsons‘ Fox Animation peers over at Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers having already leaped), The Simpsons Season is an exciting expansion that incorporates more than just some new outfits — though those are a big part of the appeal. Here are all the details you need to know ahead of Fortnite’s newest season update, and how to take full advantage of the Simpsons making their way into the game.

Simpsons Take Over Fortnite

The Simpsons update for Fortnite speaks to the game’s increasing intent to make each season feel more unique and synergetic with the theme. This extends to The Springfield Battle Pack, which transforms Fortnite into a new The Simpsons-inspired playground. 80-player matches will focus on a fast-paced, back-to-basics Battle Royale experience that appeals to long-running fans of the game. The modified Springfield Island is a cel-shaded riff on the Fortnite map, with plenty of gadgets and gags littering the map that are inspired by the long-running animated series, with Simpsons-themed gameplay tweaks and items available for fans.

Players who pick up the Springfield Battle Pass will get some exclusive ways to play, including new Outfits that include Homer, Marge, and Flanders. The season pass will also play into Fortnite‘s newly introduced the Sidekicks cosmetic type as a new customization mechanic going forward, which adds a bit more personality to the player avatar. The first Sidekick is the bark-nana Peels, which are unlockable in The Springfield Battle Pass.

Linking a player’s Epic and Disney accounts will also unlock the Kang and Kodos Glider, adding a bit more of that Animation Domination feeling to the Fortnite experience. Players who want access to that Glider will have some time to connect the accounts, too. There will also be plenty of Simpsons-inspired gameplay in the Delulu modes.

Mmmmm, Crossover Promotions

Notably, this isn’t just a surface-level tie-in. Rocket League fans will also have some Simpsons imagery and designs incoperated into the game, speaking to Epic’s collaboration with Gracie Films (the production company behind the long-running show). Ahead of each week’s gameplay, narrative, and map updates, an original The Simpsons short will be made available Disney+ and on the Fortnite social channels. Produced by Gracie Films and in collaboration with the minds behind the show, these shorts will further connect The Simpsons and Fortnite.

The Simpsons has a long history in the world of gaming, but it’s been over a decade since TV’s funniest family has appeared in a game. The tie-in with Fortnite is a perfect fusion of the franchises, and I can’t wait to cause some chaos in the game map looking like Homer. The first one launches with the season, and new shorts will debut every Monday for the rest of November. Simpsons fans will also catch a sly reference to the season in the next episode of The Simpsons, which airs on November 2. The Springfield Battle Pass will be available for players on November 1.