Forza Horizon 5 March 28 Update Live With Patch Notes

A new Forza Horizon 5 update has been released today, March 28, across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC alongside patch notes that reveal and detail that the Series 19 Update does to the game. And as developer Playground Games has noted, the update is required to jump into the Ralley event starting tomorrow, which will also require its own seperate download when it arrives. In addition to preparing the game for Rally, the update adds some new cars, some new features, and makes a variety of fixes to the game.

While we know what the update does, we don't have information about what the file size is on the various platforms. Nor do we have this information for tomorrow's separate Rally download. That said, considering the length of the patch notes and all the new content that is coming, it's reasonable to assume the file size could be bloated.

Below, you can check out the update's official patch notes as they have been provided Playground Games and Xbox:

New Features (Available from March 28th for all players)

Anti-Lag – Available to any Petrol/Gasoline engine that has a turbo available

Launch Control Assist for all cars

Rally Parts available on: 2017 Alpine A110 1985 Ford RS200 Evolution 1970 Ford GT70 2017 Ford M-Sport Fiesta RS 2017 Ford Focus RS 2016 Honda Civic Coupe 1978 Hoonigan Ford Escort RS1800 1986 Hoonigan Ford RS200 Evolution 1991 Hoonigan Gymkhana 10 Ford Escort Cosworth Group A 1994 Hoonigan Ford Escort RS Cosworth 'Cossie V2' 2016 Hoonigan Gymkhana 10 Ford Focus RS RX 1992 Mazda 323 GT-R 1986 MG Metro 6R4 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X GSR 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X GSR 'Welcome Pack' 1990 Nissan Pulsar GTI-R 1984 Opel Manta 400 2007 Peugeot 207 Super 2000 1987 Porsche 959 2004 Subaru Impreza WRX STi 2008 Subaru Impreza WRX STI 2013 Subaru BRZ 2019 Subaru STI S209 1994 Toyota Celica GT-Four ST205 1983 Volvo 242 Turbo Evolution

Tire Profile Size available on: 2016 Bentley Bentayga 2011 BMW X5 M 2015 BMW X6 M 2018 Can-Am Maverick X RS Turbo R 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 2018 Dodge Durango SRT 1975 Ford Bronco 2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor 2020 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Platinum 2021 Ford Bronco 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum 1970 GMC Jimmy 2006 Hummer H1 Alpha 1970 International Scout 800A 2017 Jaguar F-Pace S 2018 Jaguar I-Pace 1976 Jeep CJ5 Renegade 2012 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT 2016 Jeep Trailcat 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon 2019 Lamborghini Urus 1972 Land Rover Series III 1973 Land Rover Range Rover 1997 Land Rover Defender 90 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar First Edition 2017 Maserati Levante S 2013 Mercedes-Benz G 65 AMG 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class 2004 Nissan Pickup #23 Rally Raid 2016 Nissan TITAN Warrior Concept 2021 Polaris RZR Pro XP Factory Racing Limited Edition 2021 Polaris RZR Pro XP Ultimate 2018 Porsche Cayenne Turbo 2019 Porsche Macan Turbo 2017 RAM 2500 Power Wagon 2021 SIERRA Cars 700R 2021 Sierra Cars RX3 1979 Toyota FJ40 2020 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro 1945 Willys MB Jeep

Widebody Kits available on: 1997 BMW M3 (StreetFighterLA Bodykit) 2008 BMW M3 (StreetFighterLA Bodykit) 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE (StreetFighterLA Bodykit) 2021 Lexus LC 500 Liberty Walk (LB Holdings Co., Ltd)

Epitaph Radio Station featuring 15 new tracks: The Ghost Inside –"Aftermath" pts! –"bittersweet teeth" Alkaline Trio –"Blackbird" Mannequin P –"Control" "Feel Something" (feat. Derek Sanders) performed by Magnolia Park Joyce Manor –"GottaLet It Go" The Linda Lindas–"Growing Up"The Linda Lindas–"Oh!" THICK –"Happiness" The Offspring –"It'll Be A Long Time" Pennywise –"Land Of The Free?" Chad Tepper –"Never Moving On" Bad Religion –"New Dark Ages" Early Eyes –"Revel Berry" Architects –"when we were young"

EventLab Rally Prop Pack featuring 26 new Rally inspired props

EventLab Neon Light Decorations, Neon Cube Collectible,

(Console) – Steering Wheels new settings: Steering Rotation, Steering Lock Multiplier and Steering Speed Sensitivity

(PC) – Nvidia DLSS 3.0 support for RTX 40xx Series

Additional track in Festival Playlist Series featuring two Rally Adventure events per week Exclusive for Rally Adventure expansion owners (Non-Expansion owners will still be able to achieve "Min Meet Max" achievement at the end of the Series)

Accolade "Midnights at Horizon Collector"

"Rally Adventure" Expansion Features (Available from March 29th – Expansion owners only)

New Open World map "Sierra Nueva"

All-new campaign, featuring an all-new Rally career

Horizon Rally and Race modes Horizon Rally modes featuring Split Times and audio-visual co-drivers

10 New to Forza Cars unlockable through campaign progression 1973 Hoonigan Volkswagen Baja Beetle Class 5/1600 'Scumbug' 2001 #4 Ford Focus RS 2019 Casey Currie Motorsports #4402 Ultra 4 'Trophy Jeep' 2019 Jimco #240 Fastball Racing Spec Trophy Truck 2020 Jimco #179 Hammerhead Class 1 2021 Alumicraft #122 Class 1 Buggy 2021 Polaris RZR Pro XP Factory Racing Limited Edition 2021 RJ Anderson #37 Polaris RZR Pro 4 Truck 2022 Alumicraft #6165 Trick Truck 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum

New Races and PR stunts 8 Road Racing Tracks (Asphalt only) 8 Primarily Dirt Surfaces 8 Mixed Surfaces, Night only 3 Ambassador Races 1 Goliath Event 20 PR Stunts (5 Speed Traps, 5 Speed Zones, 5 Danger Signs, 5 Drift Zones)

Improved deformable surfaces including rugged sand roads interwoven with pre-deformed tire tracks

27 Rally Adventure Achievements

11 Rally Adventure Accolades featuring Forza LINK rewards

Cosmetic items unlockable through Campaign and Festival Playlist

"Midnights at Horizon" Series Features (Available from March 30th until April 27th for all players)

Extended Night-Time exclusively for this Series

Neon Light Decorations in Aerodromo En La Selva and Races

Drone Show in Aerodromo En La Selva and around Horizon Badlands Festival Fast Travel point in Mexico (Dunas Blancas area)

Neon Light Cube Collectible





Unlockable Cars

New To Forza 2021 Rimac Nevera 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing 2021 Lexus LC 500 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing



Bug fixes

General

Fixed an issue with the Daily Wheelspins attached to owning the Hotel Castillo Player House which would sometimes unlock inconsistently

Fixed an issue with cars thumbnails being generated with black headlights and windows Developer's Notes: Since thumbnails are generated locally, players with those corrupted thumbnails would need to edit their car (any modification would suffice, like changing paint, or livery or tuning). This process would force the system to re-generate the thumbnail which will be shown correctly afterwards.

Fixed an issue with the incorrect target number of photos in the Horizon Promo, specifically for Mercedes-AMG

Fixed an issue with Accolades where some players were able to accumulate more accolades points than intended while being offline

Fixed a crash on PC which was occurring when the display was not connected to the primary graphics adapter

Client Security updates

General performance and stability fixes

Cars

Fixed an issue where cars were unable to rev past 3000 RPM when shifting from first to reverse gear and vice-versa

Fixed an issue with the 1976 Jeep CJ5 Renegade where wheels on the thumbnail were flipped around

Fixed an issue with inconsistent paint/vinyl options on the 2020 #20 MG6 Xpower stock wing

Fixed an issue with the 1958 Plymouth Fury rear view mirror which was compressing cars making them appear taller and thinner

Fixed an issue with the 1997 BMW M3 where corrupted textures were showing when the car was damaged

Accolades

Fixed an issue with "Open Empire" Accolade which didn't have a tracker in the Accolade menu

Fixed an issue with "Baja Bug" Accolade which was not getting completed upon meeting its requirements

EventLab

Corrected the UI indicator for the over-budget props when editing a blueprint

Multiplayer

Fixed an issue in Convoys where sometimes players couldn't use any d-pad menus after a disconnection

Fixed an issue where sometimes players were not able to access most game features if accessing The Eliminator via Hot Wheels Menu tab

Fixed an issue in "Las Afueras" Street Race upon resetting the car after missing a specific checkpoint

Improvements made to reduce client crashes when being challenged into a Head-to-Head in The Eliminator or in Free Roam

Forza Horizon 5 is available via Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. In addition to being available via the standard purchasing options, it's also available via Xbox Game Pass.