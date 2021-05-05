Forza Horizon 5 Setting Reportedly Revealed

It appears that Forza Horizon 5 will take place in Mexico. After a number of rumors about the new setting, Venture Beat's Jeff Grubb stated the location unequivocally in an appearance on the Iron Lords podcast. Fans of the racing series should still take this with a grain of salt until an official announcement is made by Microsoft, but Grubb can be a very reliable source of information, and he tends to be careful with his words when he isn't totally positive about his sources. The video can be found at the top of this page, and Grubb's comments can be found around the 1:40:30 mark.

Forza Horizon games give players open-world locations to explore. In the video above, Grubb discusses the fact that there were screenshots allegedly showcasing a setting in Japan, but those were fake. Previous games in the series have taken players through fictionalized versions of Colorado, France and Italy, Australia, and the UK. If Mexico truly is the next setting for the series, it should make for a great addition to that line-up, and it will be interesting to see how the game takes advantage of the Xbox Series X hardware!

Microsoft is one of several publishers confirmed to appear at E3 next month, so it's possible that Forza Horizon 5 could be officially unveiled during the show. Back in November, Grubb said that there is a possibility that the game will release in 2021, but it remains to be seen whether or not that will be the case. Xbox fans have been eager to see more first-party exclusives released for Microsoft's next-gen console, and Forza Horizon 5 would fit that role quite nicely!

For now, fans will just have to wait patiently to see what gets revealed. The Forza Horizon games have been a critical and commercial success for Microsoft over the last 9 years, and the series clearly means a lot to the publisher. With a location seemingly revealed, it seems quite likely that official information about the game will arrive sooner, rather than later!

Are you a fan of the Forza Horizon series? Are you excited by the prospect of driving through Mexico in the next game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!