Forza Horizon 5 Rumored to Release Next Year

During last summer's Xbox Games Showcase, Microsoft pulled back the curtain on a new installment in the Forza Motorsport series. The company has not revealed any additional details since, but a new rumor suggests that Microsoft is also working on Forza Horizon 5, and it will be released in 2021, prior to the next Forza Motorsport. That particular rumor comes from Jeff Grubb, who tends to be a fairly reliable source when it comes to these types of rumors. Fans of the racing series should keep in mind that things can change, and nothing is concrete until Microsoft makes any kind of official announcement about the series.

The quote from Grubb can be found in the Tweet from @TornPixels, embedded below.

Jeff Grubb says there is a possibility that the next Forza Horizon will release before Forza Motorsport (2021?) pic.twitter.com/qWl1Jsujmf — Torn Pixels (@TornPixels) November 27, 2020

For those unfamiliar with the Forza franchise, the Horizon spin-off series focuses on open-world locations around the globe. The original Forza Horizon was set in Colorado, while subsequent offerings have taken place in France and Italy, Australia, and the UK. If a new entry in the Forza Horizon series does release next year, it will be interesting to see what real-world location is selected next! Surely there are a number of countries that would look gorgeous on the Xbox Series X hardware!

For now, Xbox fans will simply have to wait and see what Microsoft reveals next for the franchise. It's clear that both Forza Horizon and Forza Motorsport remain priorities for the company moving forward, so fans can likely expect to see both on the Xbox Series X/S sometime in the near future. Fortunately, those that haven't had an opportunity to check out the series can do so on the next-gen hardware thanks to Xbox Game Pass; the standard editions for Forza Motorsport 7 and Forza Horizon 4 can both be found on the service. Both titles represent the most recent entries in the series, with Motorsport 7 having released in 2017, and Horizon 4 having released in 2018.

Regardless of which game gets released first, the prospect of new entries in both Forza series should be quite welcome for fans!

Would you like to see a new Forza Horizon? What real-world location would you like to see represented in the series next? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!