Almost Every Modern Batman Video Game Is Free Right Now

If you’ve somehow been holding out on playing just about every single modern Batman video game to date, today is a good day for you! The Epic Games Store has updated to reveal that it’s not giving away one or two games in celebration of Batman Day this year, which occurs during the 80th anniversary celebrations for the Dark Knight this year. No, the Epic Games Store is giving away six different Batman video games — including the much-lauded Arkham trilogy.

More specifically, the Epic Games Store is offering Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight as well as LEGO Batman: The Videogame, LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes, and LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham. Notable exclusions here leading it to be “almost every” rather than simply “every” include Batman: Arkham Origins and Batman: The Telltale Series. It’s unclear why these two weren’t included, but also, six video games for free is already a lot, and maybe eight (or nine, depending on how you catalog Telltale seasons) was asking too much.

Regardless, the six video games mentioned above are free as of right now via the Epic Games Store. Literally the only roadblock between interested folks and all six of these for free is signing up for an account and downloading the Epic Games Store launcher. If you’ve somehow been missing out on all the free digital PC video games that Epic Games has been giving away so far, this is the moment where you should really reconsider abstaining — even if you don’t currently have a PC capable of playing them, grabbing them now means they’ll be available in your library in the future.

The six different Batman video games, bundled together as a collection of Arkham and LEGO video games, are available for free for PC via Epic Games Store from now through September 26th. This is the typical window for free games on Epic Games Store, which the platform has been doing for weeks and weeks now.