Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Revealed as New Epic Games Store Free Game

Never let it be said that Epic Games isn’t full of surprises. While it revealed last week that Faeria would be joining the Epic Games Store’s weekly free game lineup, it seems that the biggest freebie was held until now. According to the Epic Game Store’s listings, Ubisoft‘s Assassin’s Creed Syndicate will also be free as part of the same rotation.

If you’re somehow unfamiliar, 2015’s Assassin’s Creed Syndicate was fairly well received, and follows twin assassins in Victorian-era London as they go about… well, assassinating folks. It’s unclear exactly which version of Assassin’s Creed Syndicate will be available to folks on the Epic Games Store. The official product listing on the digital storefront shows both a Standard and a Gold Edition. Historically, Epic Games Store freebies have been hit or miss as to whether they are the non-standard version of video games, and there’s no exact details on the site as of yet.

Here’s how the Epic Games Store describes Assassin’s Creed Syndicate on its store page:

“As Jacob Frye, a young and reckless Assassin, use your skills to help those trampled by the march of progress. Travel the city at the height of the Industrial Revolution and meet iconic historical figures. From Westminster to Whitechapel, you will come across Darwin, Dickens, Queen Victoria… and many more. As a gang leader, strengthen your stronghold and rally rival gang members to your cause, in order to take back the capital from the Templars’ hold.”

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate is set to be free on the Epic Games Store from February 20th through February 27th alongside the previously revealed Faeria. Kingdom Come: Deliverance and Aztez are currently available for free until that time. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Epic Games Store right here.