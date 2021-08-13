Free Guy: Ryan Reynolds Credits Friend's Cameos for Film's Success
Ryan Reynolds credits his friends’ cameos with helping Free Guy fly to wild heights. A lot of uncertainty surrounded the project before it came out. But, one thing that was a slam dunk for audiences everywhere were the star cameos that litter the film. Chris Evans, Channing Tatum, Hugh Jackman, Dwayne Johnson, John Krasinski and others all pitch in to make all the magic happen. Reynolds wrote on Twitter, “This movie is about friendship. And friendship is at its simplest, just showing up. While I don’t have photos of everyone, here’s to all the incredible pals who showed up for this film.”
This movie is about friendship. And friendship is at its simplest, just showing up. While I don’t have photos of everyone, here’s to all the incredible pals who showed up for this film. #FreeGuy pic.twitter.com/6jIfyhQyDr— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 17, 2021
For fans of the movie, Evans’ cameo in particular sparked a loud reaction in the theater. The star explained how that went down when he talked to Comicbook.com. "The thing I will always... There's so much that's been written about the film industry and show business in Hollywood and so much... You read so many things that are just so utterly terrible about that industry and the people in it. Largely true. But there is actually a community there that is real. And there are a lot of people within that community that are wonderful. And the thing I'll never take for granted is the idea that you can be shooting a movie that big, like Free Guy, and call someone up and just be like, 'Is there any way you'd maybe jump in and do this little cameo?' Chris [Evans] happened to live in Boston was like, 'I'll be there in five minutes,'" Reynolds shared.
What was your favorite cameo in Free Guy? Let us know down in the comments!
