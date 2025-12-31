Free Horror Game Now Available on Steam For Those With PS1 Nostalgia

A free horror game has been released on Steam, and while a smaller release, it has been earning some positive reviews. In addition to this, while not a PS1 game itself, it certainly evokes PS1 horror games in terms of style, and thus PS1 nostalgics, in particular, may want to check it out. It isn’t the greatest game — it’s a smaller indie game — and it’s not very long, but it’s 100% free.

The new, free horror game is called The December Job from developer Kooky Kontent. As the name somewhat suggests, it’s a Christmas-themed horror game, and thus, perhaps the moment to check it out has passed, but for those with their Christmas tree still up and not ready to let go of Christmas 2025, this may be a great way to complete the holiday.

PS1-Style Horror Game Earning Positive Reviews

The new PC exclusive game boasts low-poly models, flat and blurry textures, and a variety of other visual characteristics of a PS1-era game, despite being a new 2025 release. And in the indie horror space, this isn’t that uncommon. Many new indie horror games attempt to recreate this era of horror video games, which is arguably the greatest era for horror games.

Apparently, the new release does an alright job at recreating the late 90s vibe it’s going for, because it currently has a “Very Positive” rating — the second highest rating a PC game can earn on Steam — thanks to a 90% approval rating.

Play video

“So much fun for a first game. I really loved the Elve’s voice lines, 10/10 horror mix of comedy,” reads one of these user reviews. “It’s very janky but in a good way. very charming. Keep up the good work. Another user review adds: “This game is actually fun and kind of addicting.”

For those curious about knowing more about the game itself, it is a first-person horror stealth game where you navigate a maze-like workshop attempting to recover gifts. The problem is that Santa is pissed and trying to kill you.

Those on Steam Deck, specifically, will have to download the free PC game and test compatibility for themselves, as Steam Deck compatibility is listed by Valve as “Unknown.” Thankfully, there’s no money to lose in the pursuit of this knowledge like there is with other games.

