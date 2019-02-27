Xbox Games With Gold for March Revealed, Including ‘Adventure Time’ and ‘Star Wars’

Games With Gold for Xbox users is similar to that of the PlayStation Plus program. This allows for players to take advantage of free titles monthly and as long as the Xbox Gold membership remains active, the games remain free and in the player’s library. For those ready for more titles, the March line-up has been revealed with the video above and brings with it a few exciting titles, including an Adventure Time tale and another Star Wars addition.

Here’s what you need to know for the new line-up, including two Xbox 360 titles that can be played on this generation thanks to Microsoft’s backwards compatibility program:

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion All of March

Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 March 16 – April 15



Now for the Xbox 360 titles:

Star Wars: Republic Commando March 1 – 16

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance All of March



An Xbox Live membership is required to take part in March’s free games!

Personal Recommendation: Though Adventure Time would be an easy pick for how popular the show is, I would be remiss if I didn’t recommend players to give Star Wars: Republic Commando a proper shot. Though last gen, it’s an addictive entry into the Star Wars-verse in gaming, and one that is definitely worth scoping out while it’s free:

“Chaos has erupted throughout the galaxy. As leader of an elite squad of Republic Commandos, your mission is to infiltrate, dominate, and ultimately, annihilate the enemy. Your squad will follow your orders and your lead, working together as a team – instinctively, intelligently, instantly. You are their leader. They are your weapon.”

Innovative Squad Control System – With intuitive and smart squad commands, the simple touch of one button easily controls your squad to perform complex commands and strategic maneuvers.

– With intuitive and smart squad commands, the simple touch of one button easily controls your squad to perform complex commands and strategic maneuvers. Multiple Gaming Mode – Choose the single-player option and command a squad of four that you can dispatch at will. Or, choose the multiplayer option and play with up to sixteen players online in different multi-player modes.

– Choose the single-player option and command a squad of four that you can dispatch at will. Or, choose the multiplayer option and play with up to sixteen players online in different multi-player modes. Prelude to Episode III – Encounter new vehicles, locations and enemies from the upcoming film.

Thoughts on the latest free games being offered? Sound off with what you think in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!