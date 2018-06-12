Friday the 13th: The Game Cancels Future DLC Due to Legal Issues

Friday the 13th: The Game has no plans for DLC content now that legal issues involving the film franchise have spread to Gun Media and IllFonic’s game.

The legal issues that now involve the game deal with Victor Miller, the original film’s scriptwriter, who’s seeking to reclaim ownership of the property. Results of the lawsuit haven’t been determined yet, but it’s made it so that no more content can be produced for Friday the 13th: The Game right now or in the future.

Bloody Disgusting first reported on the news with an email from Gun Media that explained the situation and announced the end of DLC content until further notices.

“As many in our community may be aware, a legal claim has been made which could affect all future Friday the 13th intellectual property,” the email sent to Bloody Disgusting explained. “Although in the past the game has not been subject to any such claim, new content and material going forward will be affected. An initial decision in this case was expected in October 2017, but no decision has yet been issued. The court review of the legal rights is in process, but final resolution may take some time. Until the claim rights can be dismissed or resolved, no new content can be released.”

Expanding on the DLC situation, the email confirmed that content such as new characters and Jason variations as well as alternate play modes can no longer be developed, but there are still plans to add dedicated servers to the game at some point.

“We’ve now been forced to accept that the lawsuit makes future content for the game, including alternate play modes, new playable Jasons and Counselors, and new maps, unfeasible now or in the future. Although the listed content types will be affected, we remain committed to launching dedicated servers on our console platforms and providing the continued maintenance and bug fixing important to supporting our fan base.”

Gun Media specifically mentioned that Uber Jason, The Grendel Map, Jason Kill Packs, clothing, and new Counselors are all now in limbo with the company unable to provide these now or in the future until further notice. Not long after the report emerged, Gun Media’s Ronnie Hobbs, co-creator of Friday the 13th: The Game, confirmed on Twitter that the report is accurate while sharing a message to the game’s fans.