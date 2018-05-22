Huge Friday the 13th: The Game Update Announced With Gruesome Trailer

Friday the 13th: The Game now has a release date for the next update that includes the long-awaited engine update, Single Player Challenges, a new Counselor, and many more features.

It’s been a long time coming with the announcement of an engine update coming several months ago, but on May 24, the new update that brings the game’s engine up to a more modern version will be deployed. Gun Media and IllFonic confirmed the release date of the new update with a trailer that focuses on the Single Player Challenges that feature Jason Voorhees killing Counselor after Counselor according to the goals the mode sets for him.

The description of the trailer details most everything that’s included that ranges from the new Counselor, Victoria, to a rebalance of Jason Part 7 and more.

“Friday the 13th: The Game’s Single Player Challenge update releases for all players, at no additional charge, on May 24th, 2018. New Content & Features include; Counselor Victoria Sterling, Jason Part 7 rebalance, New skins for Roy, upgraded Jason grab, Jason weapon selection, PC key binding, AI improvements, and more.”

One feature that every player has been waiting on is the engine update, but everyone can rest assured knowing that this core feature Thursday’s update has hinged on will be included as well. Gun Media community lead Daniel “Shifty Samurai” Nixon took to Reddit to answer questions about the update and said that the updated engine and most everything that’s been previewed in the past will be included in this update.

“Engine update, Jason 7 Rebalance, Victoria, Roy coveralls, Jason selection system update… all of that stuff we’ve talked about in ‘Thursday News’ is in this update,” Nixon said. “It’s one of, if not the, biggest updates for the game.”

Dedicated servers won’t be included in this update though. The devs have said in the past that getting the engine updated was essential for adding dedicated servers to the console versions, so while the feature won’t be included in Thursday’s update, it’s still planned for a future release. Nixon also confirmed this on Reddit by saying that this update won’t have dedicated servers but will include the features listed above.

Friday the 13th: The Game players will also be able to earn some bonus XP when the update is dropped during a special event starting in celebration for the occasion.

Launch Anniversary Spectacular! Increased XP & Tape Drops from 4pm Eastern on May 24th through 4pm Eastern on the 29th! PS: Chad didn’t want us to increase XP & Tape Drops, because Chad is a dick. Don’t be a Chad. pic.twitter.com/XKmzG8ooP2 — Friday The 13th Game (@Friday13thGame) May 22, 2018

With everything that’s included, this update will certainly be a big one, so you’ll want to set aside some space and time to get the update when it’s available on Thursday before you start trying out all the new features. An exact time hasn’t been announced for when it’ll be available, but look for the update on May 24.