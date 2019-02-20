Full ‘Anthem’ Day One Patch Pushed Early, Decreased Loading Times and Tons of Player-Requested Changes

Only two more days before everyone gets a chance to play BioWare’s new IP Anthem and the studio has taken all of the Early Access and reviewer feedback to heart and directly fed that into a beefed up day one patch that will drastically improve the quality of life for the online title.

The big update has been pushed live ahead of schedule, ensuring that launch will be much smoother for all that are just now diving in.

As far as high-level fixes go:

Decreased loading times for older disk drives

Fixed many infinite loading screens

Fixed multiple challenges not tracking properly

A number of issues have been fixed that were causing players to disconnect or crash

Weapons and gear now have numbers present for modifiers

The Expedition system has also seen dramatic improvements, with many missions tweaks and camera issues as well:

Loot Reveal and Expedition Summary now correctly play during the end of expedition screen.

The gather party mechanic has been made more lenient in a number of situations

At the end of expedition screen players will no longer get stuck on “Recording Victories” or “Skipping All”.

Game no longer hangs in Javelin menu when unlocking the second, third or fourth javelin

During the mission “What Freelancers Do” dying after killing Junkmaw & freeing Arcanists leaves you unable to progress, this has been fixed

Challenges now unlock for players at the correct levels

Fixed some camera issues during cutscenes

Legendary Contracts can now be accepted from the Social Hub contract board

Some enemies have had their shield values decreased

Loot now properly drops for players who are downed

The texture quality on the NPC Prospero has been improved

Final boss of strongholds now drop loot instead of only being shown on the end of expedition screen

Fixed the time outs on echoes and relics to prevent griefing and to handle disconnections properly

Players can no longer fall through the floor during the 3rd trial in the Fortress of Dawn

Completing the tutorial expedition will now show the correct Ranger appearance

After disconnecting, rejoining an expedition will now place you back into a squad if you were in one previously

Corrected an issue where players could not interact with each other in the launch bay in certain circumstances

Corrected an issue during the Mission “Bad Deal” where outlaws won’t spawn, blocking progress

The start of expedition screen has been improved

Addressed a variety of situations where killing enemies does not properly progress world events

Opening a chest now increments Tomb of the Legionnaire progress for all squad members present

Scar snipers can no longer shoot through Storm Shield

Corrected an issue where players would get stuck on the end of expedition screen in some situations

Players will no longer get disconnected if joining the “Finding Old Friends” mission while the cinematic is playing

Addressed a number of situations where players can get stuck on the environment in the launch bay

Increased the damage of the electric status effect

Corrected an issue where the Shield of Dawn could be crafted with less materials then intended in some situations

The Platinum Mission feat now grants completion as intended

Status effects can more reliably be applied to Titans

Fixed loading animations on Marksmen Rifles

Players can now access the Vault from the Forge

Swimming into jellyfish underwater no longer leaves a visual effect stuck on players.

Idle animations will no longer sync up over time in the Launch Bay

Haluk is no longer dual-wielding canes in the epilogue scene

Fixed an issue that could cause players in the launch bay to have identical emotes and be unable to use them

Interceptor melee ability animations will no longer stretch out in certain situations

Corrected an issue where the default Ranger appearance doesn’t preview in the forge in some situations

All animations now play as intended in the Forge

Players can now enter the Tomb of Gwanes while in a party

The default Javelin wear state has been changed from “Dirty” to “Old”

Sentinel Loyalty 2 text no longer incorrectly states that it will lead to a larger vault

Picking up ammo from the ground now properly gives you 30% of that ammo back into both the current magazine and the maximum spare ammo

Fixed a bug where some global (Javelin Icon) inscription bonuses were not being properly applied to the Javelin and other gear/weapons.

Fixed some issues that could cause the Armor Pip count on the UI to break and not display properly

Strongholds have also seen a few improvements as well, including crashes, player glitches, and adjusted lighting to make the Tyrant Mine more accessible. Spawn issues were also addressed for this in-game feature, making the entirety of Strongholds much more enjoyable.

Other improvements includes:

Gear and Weapons

After having 1st pilot unlock suit after tutorials, creating a new pilot and going to forge no longer causes load screen hang

Ice damage bonuses are now correctly applied on ice gear

Suit-wide bonuses from inscription are now functioning properly

Players can no longer salvage equipped items

Javelin specific gear and/or weapons are no longer able to be used on javelins they aren’t intended for

Corrected an issue where in some circumstances Masterwork Components do not have any inscriptions

The Endless Siege Masterwork Autocannon no longer displays a damage increase of 0% in its tooltip

Suit-wide specific weapon ammo bonuses coming from infusions are now correctly applied

A Network Error Message no longer appears when opening an item chest in the second tutorial

Colossus shoulder gear will now share the appearance of the rest of the javelin as intended

Deadeye has increased spare ammo 10 -> 20

Cloudburst has had increased damage 16.3 -> 21

Torrent has had increased damage 22.2 -> 28.6

Lightning Strike’s pre-visualization will now accurately depict that the explosion snaps to the ground.

(Ranger) Inferno Grenade base damage 130 -> 175

(Interceptor) Cryo Glaive base damage 20 -> 50

(Storm) Living Flame base damage 50 -> 60

(Storm) Glacial Beam base damage 150 -> 120

(Storm) Arc Burst secondary damage 100 -> 150

(Ranger) Pulse Blast base damage 225 -> 300, and now deals extra damage to Shields (previously did extra damage to Armored).

(Ranger) Blast Missile now properly scales up in damage as the item level increases

(Interceptor) Melee attacks now have some minor resistance penetration

Large Area of Effect abilities will better register multi-kill activities for challenges and medals

Spark Dash functionality has been significantly improved when the target enemy is at a different height (above/below) the Interceptor.

Several gear pieces that had missing primer or detonator icons have been fixed. Interceptor Tempest Strike – Detonator Icon Spark Dash – Detonator Icon Venom Spray – Primer Icon Detonating Strike – Primer Icon Colossus Lightning Coil – Detonator Icon Shock Coil – Primer Icon Flamethrower – Primer Icon

Several improvements have been made to ensure gear use on PC prioritizes turning the Javelin towards the reticle when used rather than casting in front of the Javelin’s current direction.

Javelins

The Colossus javelin is now able to activate its shield more quickly after using an ability or firing a weapon

The Storm javelin now reacts to getting hit when its shields are up

Fixed an exploit that allowed the Storm’s ultimate attack to be used more times than intended

The Colossus exo can now shield and revive at the same time

Interceptor Combo Aura has been increased in power and now has a damage over time component

Ranger melee now has a cooldown when striking in the air

The Target Beacon ability now correctly seeks targets

Spark Dash and Venom Spray now target based on player cursor instead of character facing. This should also improve the travel path of Spark Dash.

The Colossus will no longer be knocked out of the sky in some situations when the attack was blocked by their shield

Combos + Status Effects

Combo indicator icons above creatures now are correctly removed when detonated.

When a Storm detonates an electric status effect the chained electric effect now correctly deals damage.

Combo damage now penetrates resistances

Crafting

Non-Masterwork materials purchased from the crafting store now show as their proper rarity instead of incorrectly showing as Masterwork

A number of javelin components that had different icons for their recipes and the actual items are now the same

The Battle Cry gear recipe now has the correct description

Fixed Spark Beam gear having the wrong description when being crafted

Crafting recipes are now sorted alphabetically

The items in the crafting store are now sorted by type to be clearer

Controls

Additional Mouse and Keyboard control improvements have been made

UI

Some conversations were not popping up the reputation points post conversation completion, this has been fixed

The squad screen now displays the correct information for each player

Fixed a number of issues where subtitles will no longer get stuck on the screen after dialogue has finished as often

Settings should no longer reset upon exiting and restarting the game on Xbox One

Motion blur can now correctly be turned off

The Electric Status Effect now shows scaled damage properly

An option has been added to hide the Squad Member HUD

The edge of the compass will now pulse to indicate enemy locations

A notification has been added in Fort Tarsis if a player’s vault is at the cap of 250 items

On the “Repair the Strider” step of “A Cry for Help” the search radar has been adjusted to correctly lead the player to all 4 tools

Primer and Detonator icons have been added to all Interceptor gear

Corrected a user interface issue where a player’s ultimate would show as available when it isn’t

Toggling the HDR option now properly prompts the Apply Changes button

Player banners should now display correctly

Camera shake slider has been added to settings menu

Players may now track 10 challenges instead of 5

An option to adjust screen boundaries on consoles has been added

Changing a player banner through the banner menu now properly saves the selection

Health, cooldowns, and key bindings now light up on supported keyboards

Players will now receive more clear messaging when a squad is disbanded or are kicked from a squad

Squad leaders will no longer always show as ready

The icon for players in a downed state will no longer appear in cutscenes

Cypher Annotations will now appear for more than one player if they are looking at it simultaneously

Removed mentions of respawning on the player UI when they die in a restricted respawn area

The Player Banner now updates immediately when updated from the squad screen

Fixed a number of situations where a combo will trigger but no combo floating text appears

Pressing esc to pass a notification screen no longer opens up the in-game menu

Quick chat messages will no longer appear from an ignored player

Removed a message from the mailbox which incorrectly stated that messages will be removed after 3 days

A number of inscription icons have been updated to properly reflect whether they are Javelin specific or not

Corrected an issue where players could not change loadout names on PC

Players no longer need to exit and re-enter the forge for loadout names to update

The on-screen VOIP indicator which shows a player speaking will no longer be active if that player is muted

Anthem goes live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on February 22nd. Our full review will be going live today, we have been comparing server stability changes for the past week.