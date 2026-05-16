Full Raid Schedule for 2026 Global Pokemon Go Fest Revealed & Fans Are Immediately Overwhelmed

Given that 2026 is the 10-year anniversary of Pokemon Go, it’s not surprising that this year’s Go Fest is shaping up to be quite the event. We’ve got Mega Mewtwo making its debut, not to mention an entirely free Global Go Fest event to look forward to. And as the dates for in-person and virtual Go Fest events get closer, Niantic keeps pulling back the curtain with more details. Most recently, we got a look at the Raid schedule for this year’s global Go Fest event. And quite frankly, it’s… a lot.

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While the first in-person Go Fest event kicks off at the end of May, we’re still a few months out from the global event. 2026’s Global Go Fest will take place on July 11th and 12th. And Niantic is prepared to go all out, with several in-person meetups to help fans celebrate together. With research and bonuses all entirely free this year for the first time ever, there will be plenty to do during the global Go Fest event. That includes the newly revealed raid schedule, which may well be the busiest in Pokemon Go history.

Pokemon Go Reveals Packed Go Fest Raid Schedule for 2026

Image courtesy of Niantic

Details about the Raid schedule for July’s Global Go Fest recently got updated on the official website. We already knew the event would include Super Mega Raids focused on Mega Mewtwo X and Y. But now, we have a better look at the schedule for Mega Raids and Five-Star Raids. And it would seem Niantic has big plans to sell remote raid passes for its “free event” because the Raid schedule for this one is kind of the most.

In terms of Mega Raids, the schedule isn’t too unusually packed. Trainers will have their shot at 9 different Mega Raids on Saturday, with 10 unique offerings on Sunday. The list is completely different for each day, so that’s plenty to keep up with if you have Mega plans. But the Five-Star Raid schedule is where things get overwhelming. Niantic is bringing back a whopping 25 Legendary Pokemon for Saturday’s Five-Star Raids alone. And if you need a break after that, too bad, because Sunday is equally overwhelming. This day is packed with 49 different Raid bosses by my count, though some of them are region-specific.

In all, there’s going to be a lot going on if you’re planning to take part in Raids during this year’s global Pokemon Go Fest event. And that means you’re going to need quite a few Raid passes… possibly including Remote Raid passes if you’re not in an area with enough unique gyms to spawn all these bosses. Naturally, that means players are feeling pretty overwhelmed looking at this schedule. One Redditor calls it “cluttered to the max.” Others are worried that so many Five-Star Raids could dilute the Raid pool, making it hard to find spots hosting the coveted Super Mega Mewtwo raids we’ll need to Mega evolve Mewtwo.

That said, most of these raid bosses are returning from prior events. So, trainers can focus on collecting those they still need and ignore the rest… provided they can find what they need in a schedule this packed. At any rate, one thing’s for sure: this global Go Fest certainly isn’t going to feel as empty as the last few years’ events. With free research and more Raids than one person could ever manage, there will be plenty for Pokemon Go players to do on July 11th and 12th.

For the full, slightly overwhelming global Go Fest raid schedule, you can check out the official Go Fest Global website.

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